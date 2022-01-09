Peter Bertrand CourtApril 9, 1943 - January 1, 2022Peter Bertrand Court, 78, passed away on Satrday, January 1, 2022 In Bryan, Texas.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 401 S Parker Ave, Bryan, Texas 77803. Father Raj as Celebrant with Msgr. John Milanowski and Msgr. John McCaffrey as Co-Celebrants. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Bryan, Texas. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel, 1515 South College Avenue, Bryan, Texas. The Rosary will take place at 7:00 pm. You may also Livestream the service on Memorial Funeral Chapel's website.Peter Bertrand Court was born on April 9, 1943, in Bryan, Texas, to Vince and Anthonette "Nena" Court, one of three children. Peter grew up in the Brazos River Bottom alongside his parents among the cotton fields. He graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School, Class of 1961 in Bryan.Later, he owned Twin Rivers Fertilizer. Growing up, Peter enjoyed flashy cars, jewelry, and shooting guns at the Brazos River. He became a Class III machine gun dealer. He also had a love for restoring armored military vehicles, of which his favorite was army tanks. One of his latest joys was his donation of a M114 Personnel Carrier to the Bryan VFW, in appreciation of the services of our veterans and army enthusiasts.Peter was a kind, honorable and trustworthy friend. He liked to tell funny stories from his younger years. He was a collector of old things, which triggered stories and Peter laughing. He enjoyed being with his family and grandchildren. He loved going out to eat and watching his grandchildren run around.Peter is preceded in death by his parents, Vince, and Anthonette "Nena" Court.Peter is survived by his 6 children; Sydney and husband, Dale Diercks of Flower Mound, Jared and wife, Sharakee Court of Cumberland,Maryland, Vincent and wife, Lorie Court of Bryan, Andrea Court of Bryan,Brannon and wife, Jessie Court of Bryan, and Chris and wife, Christina Court of Kurten. His two sisters, Mary Margaret Snodgrass of Bryan, and Anne and her husband, Bill Ballard of Caldwell. Peter was blessed to have 17 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.Peter will truly be missed; his unbelievable stories and funny sayings will always be remembered and forever in our hearts. (naaaahhhh)The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude for all of the love and condolences expressed.