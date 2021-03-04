Phil Anthony SanAngeloMay 18, 1947 - February 25, 2021Phil Anthony SanAngelo, 73, of Bryan passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Phil was born on May 18, 1947 in Bryan, Texas to Phillip and Joann SanAngelo. Phil attended St. Joseph's Catholic School for his primary education. He graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1965. He attended Allen Military Academy, where he received an Associate degree in Art. Phil was a Fightin' Texas Aggie, and he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial technology in 1970.Phil worked for the City of College Station as a building inspector from 1986 until 1996. He was the office manager for Mena Plumbing from 1996 until 1999. Phil concluded his career at the Physical Plant for Texas A&M University as a project manager and construction inspector from 1999 until his retirement in 2012. He took great pleasure in the work of constructing new buildings for his alma mater. One of Phil's most memorable career contributions was helping to construct the Aggie Bonfire Memorial.Phil loved watching sports and working with his hands. He treasured the time he spent teaching his children how to work on cars and woodworking. He could fix almost anything that needed fixing, and he was always helping his family and friends with projects and repairs. Phil was especially interested in all things Ford Motor Company, and he was a big fan of NASCAR. He was an avid reader and enjoyed collecting books about math. Phil was a life long member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, where he most enjoyed helping with handyman projects and talking with friends after Mass.Phil met and married the love of his life, Carolyn Hilley on September 10, 1977. He was especially proud of the children they raised. He is survived by his daughter, Jeannine Knight and her husband Daniel; his sons, Phil SanAngelo Jr., Jarius SanAngelo and his wife Tina, Michael SanAngelo, and Timothy SanAngelo. The joy of Phil's life were his many grandchildren: Jordan, Madison, McKenzy, James, Heather, Zack and Rebekah, and his two great-grandchildren, MJ and Olivia Jane. He is survived by his loving sister, Rosemary Deasy of Stafford, Virginia, and his two nephews Sean C. and John W. Deasy.Phil is preceded in death by his mother Joann SanAngelo, his father Phillip SanAngelo, and his uncles Sammy SanAngelo, and Paul Stallone. He is also survived by his aunt Grace Abbate of College Station, and her children Charles and Phyllis Abbate, Bill and Bobby Mosley, and Polly Middlebrook all of College Station. He has many nieces and nephews.A Visitation will be held Friday, March 5, 2021 from 6:00-8:00pm with a Rosary recited at 7:00pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel Bryan. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 10:00am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.