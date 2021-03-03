Phil Anthony SanAngelo, 73, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021. Visitation will be 6-8pm Friday, March 5, with 7pm Rosary at Memorial Funeral Chapel Bryan. Services will be at 10am Saturday, March 6, at St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 3, 2021.
My condolences to his family. May God grant him eternal rest and peace
Alice Reyes
March 6, 2021
Carolyn, so sorry to hear of your loss. Please know we are thinking of you and sending our deepest condolences.
Gary and Lee Dewbre
March 5, 2021
I am so very sorry for the loss of Phil. I have so many fond memories of him. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Lucille Hilley
March 4, 2021
Sorry to hear of Phil´s passing, Prayers for all the family.
Delores SanAngelo Johnson
March 3, 2021
Uncle Phil was a wonderful and kind man and will be greatly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Sharon
March 3, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. As a classmate (SFA) and co-worker (Moore Business Forms), I will always remember his smile, his humor and quick wit, his introducing me to C&W music and his kindness. Rest in peace my dear friend.
Martha Thomas Snodgrass
March 3, 2021
With heartfelt sympathy for you all. Phil was an amazing man who loved all. He never missed an event for any of the kids, & he beamed when he saw them. I´m so sorry I can´t be there. We´re going out of town tomorrow, Thursday the 4th, but my thoughts & prayers will be with you all Saturday.
Daphne Graves
March 3, 2021
Rose, I think of you often, so sorry about Butch. My thiught and prayers are with you. Love ya.