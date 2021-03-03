Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Phil Anthony SanAngelo
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave
Bryan, TX
Phil Anthony SanAngelo

Phil Anthony SanAngelo, 73, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021. Visitation will be 6-8pm Friday, March 5, with 7pm Rosary at Memorial Funeral Chapel Bryan. Services will be at 10am Saturday, March 6, at St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave, Bryan, TX
Mar
5
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave, Bryan, TX
Mar
6
Service
10:00a.m.
St. Anthony Catholic Church
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Memorial Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
My condolences to his family. May God grant him eternal rest and peace
Alice Reyes
March 6, 2021
Carolyn, so sorry to hear of your loss. Please know we are thinking of you and sending our deepest condolences.
Gary and Lee Dewbre
March 5, 2021
I am so very sorry for the loss of Phil. I have so many fond memories of him. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Lucille Hilley
March 4, 2021
Sorry to hear of Phil´s passing, Prayers for all the family.
Delores SanAngelo Johnson
March 3, 2021
Uncle Phil was a wonderful and kind man and will be greatly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Sharon
March 3, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. As a classmate (SFA) and co-worker (Moore Business Forms), I will always remember his smile, his humor and quick wit, his introducing me to C&W music and his kindness. Rest in peace my dear friend.
Martha Thomas Snodgrass
March 3, 2021
With heartfelt sympathy for you all. Phil was an amazing man who loved all. He never missed an event for any of the kids, & he beamed when he saw them. I´m so sorry I can´t be there. We´re going out of town tomorrow, Thursday the 4th, but my thoughts & prayers will be with you all Saturday.
Daphne Graves
March 3, 2021
Rose, I think of you often, so sorry about Butch. My thiught and prayers are with you. Love ya.
Brenda Nelson
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results