Dr. R.B Tolson
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Groesbeck Funeral Home, Inc. - Groesbeck
1215 E. Yeagua St.
Groesbeck, TX
Dr. "R.B." Tolson

December 20, 1925 - February 20, 2021

Dr. "R.B." Tolson, 95, of Groesbeck, passed away in Brookshire, Texas on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 25, at Groesbeck Funeral Home. Graveside services and burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, February 26, in Wellborn Cemetery (Bryan/College Station), near his parents and sister.

Robin Baron Tolson, formerly Howell Evander Gandy, was born to Marian Howell Gandy and Jessie Jewel McVey Gandy on December 20, 1925 in his grandparents' home in Minter Springs, Brazos County, Texas. After graduation from A & M Consolidated High School, he joined the U. S. Army Air Corps and was stationed at Holton Airfield, Halesworth, Suffolk, England. He served as a tail gunner on a B-24 in combat over occupied Europe. One of his war stories was about seeing the first jet in existence, built by the Nazis, and not understanding how it flew without propellers.

Following his military service, he worked in the petroleum industry and had his own business in water well-drilling. He transitioned to public school education and completed his math degree at UT Austin, later earning a doctorate in education from Texas A&M. His career went from classroom teaching to school superintendency.

Following retirement Dr. Tolson enjoyed a successful ranching operation in Limestone County, Texas. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mexia.

Dr. Tolson was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary Beth Gandy Nagle; and daughter, Nancy Roser Fabrygel.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Lucille Fluitt Tolson; his daughters, Deborah Tolson Wilson (Randolph), Jewel Tolson Kozak (Douglas); son-in-law, Christian Fabrygel, III; as well as his nephew, M. Charles Gandy; grandchildren, Amber Fabrygel Posey, Randolph K. Wilson, III, Christian Fabrygel, IV, Damian Kozak, Devin Kozak, and Dalton Kozak; and four small great-grandchildren.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Groesbeck Funeral Home, Inc. - Groesbeck
1215 E. Yeagua St. P.O. Box 578, Groesbeck, TX
Feb
26
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Wellborn Cemetery (Bryan/College Station)
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Groesbeck Funeral Home, Inc. - Groesbeck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.