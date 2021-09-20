Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
R. S. "Bob" Dansby
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave
Bryan, TX
R. S. "Bob" Dansby

R. S. "Bob" Dansby, 76, of Bryan, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, September 23, 2021 between 6 pm and 8 pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Services will be at Graveside, Friday, September 24, 2021 at 2 pm at Bryan City Cemetery. Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan handling arrangements.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave, Bryan, TX
Sep
24
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Bryan City Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Memorial Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry to hear about Bob´s passing. We were cousins & I pray that he didn´t suffer. If any family member sees this please send me an email to tell me about him.
Sandra Barnes Pruett
September 21, 2021
My Uncle Bob, was always there for me... His ways and manner were often confused, but he only communicated love and adoration for his life, Bryan, friends, and family, always. I was able to visit with him earlier this year and say goodbye face to face. That is very valuable to me and was to him... I am unable to travel at this time while looking after my children; his great-nephews and great-niece, COVID is very unkind... My mother, Binnie-Anne Dansby, pointed out that he actually passed on his father, Roland C. Dansby's birthday... Amazed I did not know this date... Devastated by this news, and this was wholly expected, however, I find relief in the knowledge, he is at peace, and finally "home", I love you uncle Bob... -Dan
Richard Dansby "Dan" Kirkpatrick
Family
September 21, 2021
I am so very sad about Bob's passing. He and I went back to about age three or four and had remained good friends for the next 70+ years. Reflecting on Bob's character, I had known no one who was more honest, loyal, and faithful, and I will miss him very much. Goodbye, dear friend; may you rest in peace with the Lord and all the Saints in Heaven.
Mike Burroughs
Friend
September 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results