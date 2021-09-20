My Uncle Bob, was always there for me... His ways and manner were often confused, but he only communicated love and adoration for his life, Bryan, friends, and family, always. I was able to visit with him earlier this year and say goodbye face to face. That is very valuable to me and was to him... I am unable to travel at this time while looking after my children; his great-nephews and great-niece, COVID is very unkind... My mother, Binnie-Anne Dansby, pointed out that he actually passed on his father, Roland C. Dansby's birthday... Amazed I did not know this date... Devastated by this news, and this was wholly expected, however, I find relief in the knowledge, he is at peace, and finally "home", I love you uncle Bob... -Dan

Richard Dansby "Dan" Kirkpatrick Family September 21, 2021