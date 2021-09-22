R. S. "Bob" DansbyDecember 11, 1944 - September 17, 2021R. S. "Bob" Dansby, age 76, of College Station, Texas, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 of natural causes on his family's property.Bob was born on December 11, 1944 in Bryan, Texas. He attended Bryan High School and Texas A&M University, where he studied mechanical engineering. Bob helped manage his family's laundry business in Bryan. After the sale of the business, Bob relocated to Galveston, Texas, where he ran a scuba diving charter service. He retired to College Station, where he managed the family property until his death. He was an avid reader and history buff and could speak for hours on many subjects.Bob was the son of the late Mayor Roland C. and Marguerite Dansby of Bryan. He was preceded in death by brother William "Bill" Roland Dansby of New York City. He is survived by sister Binnie A. Dansby of the UK and nephews Richard Dansby Kirkpatrick and Robert Bruce Kirkpatrick of Rock Hill, South Carolina. Bob's memory is carried on by numerous friends and relatives, who remember him lovingly for his company and intellect.With a deep compassion for people, pets, and wildlife, Bob gave often to numerous animal rescue services, African wildlife funds, and charities for disabled veterans and men and women in uniform. Bob selflessly gave what he had to those in need and fostered many animals. If you would like to honor Bob's memory through charity, please donate to a cause close to his heart.A Graveside service will be Friday, September 24, 2021 2:00pm at Bryan City Cemetery.