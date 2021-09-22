Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
R. S. "Bob" Dansby
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave
Bryan, TX
R. S. "Bob" Dansby

December 11, 1944 - September 17, 2021

R. S. "Bob" Dansby, age 76, of College Station, Texas, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 of natural causes on his family's property.

Bob was born on December 11, 1944 in Bryan, Texas. He attended Bryan High School and Texas A&M University, where he studied mechanical engineering. Bob helped manage his family's laundry business in Bryan. After the sale of the business, Bob relocated to Galveston, Texas, where he ran a scuba diving charter service. He retired to College Station, where he managed the family property until his death. He was an avid reader and history buff and could speak for hours on many subjects.

Bob was the son of the late Mayor Roland C. and Marguerite Dansby of Bryan. He was preceded in death by brother William "Bill" Roland Dansby of New York City. He is survived by sister Binnie A. Dansby of the UK and nephews Richard Dansby Kirkpatrick and Robert Bruce Kirkpatrick of Rock Hill, South Carolina. Bob's memory is carried on by numerous friends and relatives, who remember him lovingly for his company and intellect.

With a deep compassion for people, pets, and wildlife, Bob gave often to numerous animal rescue services, African wildlife funds, and charities for disabled veterans and men and women in uniform. Bob selflessly gave what he had to those in need and fostered many animals. If you would like to honor Bob's memory through charity, please donate to a cause close to his heart.

A Graveside service will be Friday, September 24, 2021 2:00pm at Bryan City Cemetery.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Bryan City Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Memorial Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My Uncle Bob, was always there for me... His ways and manner were often confused, but he only communicated love and adoration for his life, Bryan, friends, and family, always. I was able to visit with him earlier this year and say goodbye face to face. That is very valuable to me and was to him... I am unable to travel at this time while looking after my children; his great-nephews and great-niece... My mother pointed out that he actually passed on his father, Roland C. Dansby's birthday... Amazed I did not know this date... My Brother Rob is in town, with his son Andrew for the funeral... Rob and Bob shared a special bond and birthday! I am moved by all the support our family is providing at this difficult time. We are blessed. Devastated by this news, and this was wholly expected, however, I find relief in the knowledge, he is at peace, and finally "home", I love you uncle Bob... -Dan
Richard Dansby Kirkpatrick
Family
September 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results