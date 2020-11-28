Rafael Villarreal, III
November 26, 1963 - November 22, 2020
Rafael Villarreal III, age 56, of Bryan, Texas went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Rafael was born November 26, 1963 in Bryan, Texas to Janie Munoz Villarreal and Rafael "Rufus" Villarreal Jr.
As a young boy he developed his talent of hands on skills, learned many trades and enjoyed several projects from rebuilding bicycles, go-carts and automobiles. During his teenage years, he went on to work at "Monterrey House" then married Elaine, the love of his life of thirty-nine years. Later he owned his own Auto Mechanic shop for several years. Then he became a machine operator at "Accurate Machine Shop". Together he and Elaine built an empire of rental property where he managed & maintained the business as a successful landlord.
Rafael was always ready to work hard and play even harder. He always went above and beyond to provide for his family, the absolute best of everything their hearts desired. He had a heart of gold and was always willing to lend a hand to his family and friends. He felt a desire to help others and he continues to give the gift of life as an organ donor. He cherished his mother; they could often be found eating together at restaurants and on numerous trips to the casino.
Rafael will always be remembered most for being a loving son, brother and husband, devoted father and an amazing grandfather. He was always on the move, full of energy and full of life, he loved to make people laugh, and when his grandchildren were born; he found a new meaning of love.
His favorite past times were to host his family and friends in his home by the pool, where he'd BBQ, listen to music and play outdoor games. He was happy to have those he cared about join him at his "office/man cave". He was always adding to his antiques and car collection. He enjoyed taking many trips to the casino, and you could find him at the craps table rolling the dice saying, "shoot it"
As Rafael entered the gates of heaven his daughter, Baby Girl Villarreal was there to take his hand and lead him to his, father, Rafael "Rufus" Villarreal Jr.; brother, Tony Villarreal; and sister-in-law, Cynthia Villarreal and aunt, Rosemary Munoz.
Rafael is survived by his wife, Elaine Villarreal; daughter, Stephanie Villarreal and son-in-law, Manuel San Miguel; son, Rafael A. Villarreal; granddaughters, Mikayla Delagarza and Maliyah Delagarza; grandson, Mason Delagarza; his mother, Janie Villarreal; brother, Victor Villarreal; sisters and brothers-in-law, Christina and Simon Acosta, Michelle and Cesar Sanchez; sister-in-law, Mary Villarreal; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Rafael will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Bryan City Cemetery
Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be shared with the Villarreal family at www.memorialfuneral chapelbryan.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 28, 2020.