Ramona Galvan Rodriguez



Ramona Galvan Rodriguez, 71, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021. Visitation will be 5 to 8 PM Tuesday, September 28, at Trevino-Smith Funeral Home. Services will be at 11AM Wednesday, September 29, at St. Teresa Catholic Church.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 26, 2021.