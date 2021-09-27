Ramona Galvan Rodriguez
October 20, 1949 - September 23, 2021
Ramona Galvan Rodriguez, 71, of Bryan passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021. Funeral Services are set for 11AM Wednesday, September 29 at Santa Teresa Catholic Church with Father Victor Mayorga officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 8PM Tuesday, September 28 with a 6PM Rosary in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home.
Born October 20, 1949 in Coahuila, Mexico she was the daughter of Cirilo and Juana (Almanza) Galvan. Ramona enjoyed cooking and socializing with friends, she also loved to play Mexican bingo and enjoyed scratching her Loteria tickets, but most importantly, she loved her family deeply.
Her parents, Cirilo and Juana; a daughter, Esmeralda Rodriguez; three brothers, Miguel, Jesus and Neo Galvan as well as; two sisters, Maria and Ramona Galvan precede her in death.
Ramona leaves behind to cherish her memories her loving husband of 45 years Heriberto Rodriguez Moreno; three sons, Heriberto Rodriguez Jr., Salome his wife Gladys Rodriguez, and Hector Javier Rodriguez; a daughter, Janette Rodriguez and her husband Alvaro Ferreria, four brothers, Thomas, Jose, Rito and Kiko Galvan, along with two sisters, Socorro and Juana Galvan; and sixteen grandchildren; as well as three precious great grand children.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 27, 2021.