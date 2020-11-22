Randall Kent Carlisle
July 7, 1964 - November 5, 2020
Randy Carlisle, 56, of Dallas, Texas, was born on July 7, 1964, in Dallas, Texas, to Tom and Patricia Barron Carlisle. Graveside services will be held at the historic Old Bethel Cemetery on Hardy Weedon Road, Bryan, Texas, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 10:30 am with Bill Wiman of First Baptist Church, Bryan officiating.
Randy graduated from Memorial High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma and attended Oklahoma State University where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.
He enjoyed working with computers and made that his life work. He was Network Analyst for Thompson and Knight LLP in Dallas for many years.
Randy married Brittany Bench on May 16, 2009. Sadly, after a few short, happy years together, she passed away in 2014.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brittany, his sister, Kay Carlisle Sanders, his grandparents, Pauline and Pelham Barron of Bryan, Texas, and Mary and Ray Carlisle of Electra, Texas. He is survived by his parents, Patricia and Tom Carlisle of College Station, his brother, Wayne Carlisle (Gail), of Howe, Texas and his sister, Dr. Carolyn Gayle Carlisle of Knoxville, Tennessee, niece, Tiffany Carlisle of Austin, Texas, six nephews, Dr. Zachary Wright of Pensacola, Florida, Benjamin and Barron Sanders of College Station, Jordan Sanders of Edmond, Oklahoma, Tommy Carlisle of Denver, Colorado, Andy Carlisle of Waxahachie, Texas, and several great-nieces and great-nephews. He will be dearly missed by all!
Hillier Funeral Home of College Station has been entrusted with arrangements.
Please wear a mask.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.