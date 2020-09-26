Raul Lozano-Gonzalez
December 17, 1951 - September 21, 2020
Raul Lozano-Gonzalez, 68, of Bryan, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. A Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm, on Tuesday, September 29th, at Hillier of BRYAN. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 am, on Wednesday, September 30th, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Bryan City Cemetery.
Raul was born in Mexico on December 17, 1951, to Jose and Elvira Lozano. He grew up in Palau, Coahuila, from a big family. As a young man, he worked hard to help provide for his family and maintaining the family land. Raul was raised around the Catholic faith. He always sought refuge in his Lord. He was a strong believer of God, and held his faith close to his heart. Raul served in the Mexican Armed Forces, and happily served the country he was born in. He met his wife of 45 loving years, Rebecca Rodriguez De Lozano, at a dance. They fell in love and started a family together. They had four children together, Juan, Elizabeth, Raul Jr., and Amanda. Raul's early introduction to hard work paid off, as he was always able to provide for his wife and children. He worked as a rancher, coal miner, truck driver, oil field worker, and retired as a welder. He was talented in many areas, which allowed him to provide the best life for his family.
Raul loved working on his ranch. He enjoyed the countryside and loved his tractors. He enjoyed being with his animals, his cows and his baby Angus bull. His dogs, Loba, Little Bit, and cat Max, held a special place in his heart. Raul was a collector; he was very proud of his knife collection, as well as his foreign currency and trucker hats collections. Raul always enjoyed a big family celebration, especially the holidays! All of the family would come get together, from as far as Mexico to Kaufman. He was always very humorous in his way of ending the family gatherings, always saying "not to kick y'all out, but it's time to leave!" Raul was a very prideful man; he was hardworking and honest. He taught his children to value the importance of family, and to always value life as if tomorrow is not promised. His family will remember Raul as a kind, selfless, and God-loving man.
Raul will be reunited with his parents, Jose and Elvira Lozano; and his numerous siblings.
Raul will be remembered by the love of his life, Rebecca Rodriguez De Lozano; his children, Juan De dios Lozano, Elizabeth and her husband, Saul Jasso; Raul Lozano Jr. and his wife, Candace Lozano, and Amanda and her husband, Manuel Paniagua; his grandchildren, Juan de dios Jr. and his wife, Shyanne Lozano, Jazmine Noemi Bustos Lozano, Elyssa Lysette Jasso, Jennifer Lynette Jasso, Cristal Briann Lozano Bustos, Adrian Issaiah Jasso, Caleb Lee Lozano, Michelle Lynn Lozano, Damian Miqueas Jasso, Allison Jean Lozano, Cristian Giovanni Lozano, Browden Cameron, Angelina Juliet Paniagua, Rebecca Isabella Monroe Lozano, Manuel Jr. Paniagua, Paisleigh Danielle Lozano, and Brynleigh Elizabeth Lozano; his great-grandchildren, Reyna Bella Lozano, Serenity Joy Lozano, Rey"Lynn Renee Lozano Scamardo, Noah Reign Garza Jasso, and Realeza Sophia Reyes; and of course, his dogs, Loba, Little Bit, and cat Max.
