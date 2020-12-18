Menu
Ray Scott
Hillier Funeral Home - College Station
4080 State Highway 6
College Station, TX
Ray Scott

Ray Scott, 83, of College Station, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, December 19, from 12-2 pm, at Hillier of COLLEGE STATION. Services will be at 2:30 pm, Saturday, December 19, at The Aggie Field of Honor.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hillier Funeral Home - College Station
4080 State Highway 6, College Station, TX
Dec
19
Service
2:30p.m.
The Aggie Field of Honor
TX
Hillier Funeral Home - College Station
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest In Peace my friend.
Julian McMurrey
December 12, 2021
I had the opportunity to coach the College Station Phillies Little League team with Ray for 4 years. His dedication to treating all the kids equally and fairly was inspirational. He was a man of courage and impeccable integrity. I was a much better person as a result of our relationship. Rest In Peace my friend.
Julian McMurrey
December 18, 2020
