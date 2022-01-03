Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Raymond Havel
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Raymond Havel

Raymond Havel, 88, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021. Services will be at 1 1/3/2022 at Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My condolences David and family prayers for peace and understanding.
Jojo Surovik
Friend
January 4, 2022
My condolences & deep sympathy to the family of Raymond. Remembering your mom & dad from may ways of life. Our children went to school at Bonham. Gaylan & our Alan were in same grade as well as Andrea & our Gary were in same grade. After your parents moved to Hearne, it was so pleasant to visit with them shopping at the grocery store. We are distantly related thru the Tom Kubin ancestry. Pray for the peace & comfort thru our Lord Jesus Christ. Love, Georgia Sefcik Fritsche
Georgia Fritsche
January 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results