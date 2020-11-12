Raymond Robert Klechka, Jr.
February 2, 1945 - November 9, 2020
Raymond Robert Klechka Jr., 75, of Caldwell, was called home to the Lord on Monday, November 9, 2020. Mass of a Christian Burial will be recited at 2 pm on Saturday, November 14, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Father Melvin Dornak will officiate over services. Visitation will be held at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home on Friday, November 13, from 5 to 8 pm. Rosary will be recited at 7 pm on Friday.
Raymond Robert Klechka Jr. was born on Groundhog Day February 2, 1945 in Houston, TX to parents Raymond and Ella Klechka, and the world has never been the same. Raymond talked of a time when his grandmother would sing "At the Spring Waltz" to his as a youth. When Raymond was 10, he delivered newspapers and worked at the local grocery store. These jobs taught Raymond some of his many lessons about the "school of hard knocks" and so began the business man. He was enlisted in the Army and was called the Banker by his platoon; he would loan the guys $20 of his money and get $40 of their next check. Raymond Bought a small plumbing company, hired a college graduate to run it. He sold it five years later for a million dollars. Raymond loved to tell stories of all the investments he made.
Raymond and his first wife, Marie had two beautiful sons together and he also had pleasure of raising his nieces and loved teaching them all the importance of making money and loving life. He enjoyed spending time with his kids and traveling to places. Raymond was very close to his mom, Ella. They would always take adventures to the mountains, to Mexico, and dancing in multiple dance halls. He was with his mom when he met Sharon Lee, who won over his heart. Raymond and Sharon spent the last 20 years living life to the fullest. Dancing the polka, traveling all over the world, but most of all loving, teaching and encouraging their nine grandchildren. He has two granddaughters one born April 9th and one born April 10th of the same year. They lived 6 hours apart, but there was nothing that was going to stop him from being there when they were born. After Krista was born, he hit the road for six hours to make it before Lois was born. All his kids know the love he has for them. Raymond has always been involved and active in the Catholic Church. Religion is an important part of his life. Heaven gained a perfectly beautiful bohemian angel with Raymond.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Klechka Sr. and Ella (Janac) Klechka; and a brother, Arnold Klechka.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Klechka; a brother, Jimmy Klechka; children, Raymond Klechka III, Kenny and Sherry Klechka, Tammy and Brian Easterwood, Elesha and Jody Adamek, George and Sheila Harrison, Kim and Jason Leyva, and Adam and Chris Farmer; grandchildren, London Klechka, Lois Klechka, Sophia Klechka, Colin Easterwood, Krista Adamek, Elizabeth Adamek, Jaden Leyva, Alex Farmer, and Samantha Farmer.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Hospice Brazos Valley, 502 W 26th St, Bryan, TX 77803 or American Cancer Society
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 12, 2020.