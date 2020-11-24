Menu
Raymond Warzon
1929 - 2020
BORN
August 27, 1929
DIED
November 21, 2020
Raymond Warzon

August 27, 1939 - November 21, 2020

Raymond Philip Warzon, 91, of Anderson, died Saturday morning, November 21, 2020, at CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan.

A gathering of family and friends took place from 5:30 to 7:00 pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, in Anderson with a vigil service and parish rosary to follow at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 am Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1511 Hwy 90, in Anderson, with Rev. Msgr. Adam S. McClosky and Rev. Elias Lopez as the celebrants. The rite of committal will follow in St. Stanislaus Church Cemetery.

Raymond was born Tuesday, August 27, 1929 in Anderson to Stanislaus "Stash" and Magdalene Walkoviak Warzon. Ray grew up on the family farm in Anderson and after graduation from high school he moved to Houston where he went to work full-time for Texas National Bank of Commerce in the mail room. He later worked his way to a teller position, and when he retired in 1991 at the age of 62, he was the Assistant Vice-President of Loan Operations.

On June 23, 2953 he married the love of his life, Doris Mae Franta. Ray and Doris resided in Houston until his retirement in 1991, at which time they built a home in Anderson where they lived the remainder of their lives.

Ray thrived working on his farm. He was a skilled handyman who loved to repair things. Ray enjoyed raising cattle, riding and working on his tractors and growing gardens with Doris. He was devoted to his Catholic faith and loved spending time with his family.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Doris and his brother Bruno Warzon.

Survivor include his children, Cynthia Smith of Burleson, Ronald Warzon and his wife Susan of Tomball, Michael Warzon and James Warzon, both of Anderson; three grandchildren, Clint Reynolds, Matthew Warzon and wife Rebekah and Lauren Warzon Anderson and her husband Corey; two great-grandchildren, Tucker Warzon and Clayton Anderson, along with numerous other relatives and a host of friends.

In lieu of usual remembrances, the family has requested memorials in Ray's name to St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, PO Box 210, Anderson, TX 77830-0210.

You are invited to sign the guestbook and leave condolences for the family at www.lindleyrobertsonholt.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 24, 2020.
Annette Bielamowicz
November 23, 2020
Sending prayers and hugs for all the family during this time. And because of our hope and faith in god we know you'll be reunited with your loved one in heaven one day. Rest in peace sir.
Rodney and Toni Maxwell
Friend
November 23, 2020
I will miss Ray very much. Have enjoyed him as a long time client and friend
James Evans
Friend
November 21, 2020