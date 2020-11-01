Raymundo Mendez01/07/1936 - 10/28/2020Raymond Mendez, 84, of Bryan passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Funeral Services are set for 10AM, Tuesday, November 3rd, St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial to follow in the Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8PM, Monday, November 2nd, with a 7PM Rosary in the Chapel of Memorial Funeral Home.Born January 7, 1936 he was the son of Felisiano and Refugia (Rodriguez) Mendez. Raymond enjoyed drinking beer with friends, watching the Dallas Cowboys, listening to his Tejano music, and spending time with his wife of over 58 years, Simona Mendez that is preceded in death. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, and the hard worker he was at Siegert Water Wells, Inc for many years.Raymond leaves behind to cherish his memories, son, Daniel (Danny) and wife Blanca; two daughters, Rosie Mendez and Cynthia (Cindi) Mendez; one sister, Gloria Lopez; three brothers, Benito Sr., Guadalupe Sr., Felix and a granddaughter Celeste, and numerous nieces and nephews.A special thank you to A Nurse's Touch Home Health Care and Remarkable Hospice of the Brazos Valley, and to those friends and family that helped Rosie through these trying times.