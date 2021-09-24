Reba Box Restivo



Reba Box Restivo, 83, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Visitation will be 6p.m. Monday, September 27, at Memorial Funeral Chapel Bryan. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 24, 2021.