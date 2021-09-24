Reba Box Restivo, 83, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Visitation will be 6p.m. Monday, September 27, at Memorial Funeral Chapel Bryan. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 24, 2021.
Anthony, I am so sorry to hear about Reba. Our prayers are with you. God Bless.
Florence Ballard
Friend
September 28, 2021
Anthony and Family,
Although we haven´t known Reba as long as most, we treasure our time with her at St Anthony´s and Golden Years. Reba was a generous and giving person always taking care of others. We saw that right away. Also, Kerry felt so special when she touched his shoulder every week when she passed our row on the way to communion. She will be missed but never forgotten. The picture included is from Golden Years expressing thanks for the many years she and Anthony served the Golden Years Ministry as coordinators.
Love and prayers to the family..
Donna and Kerry Despaux
Donna and Kerry Despaux
Friend
September 26, 2021
I remember when visiting Bryan we'd stay overnight at the house and she wouldn't let us kids leave the house until we ate breakfast even if we weren't hungry. And she always had something in the oven. All my fondest memories of Aunt Reba are in her kitchen. She never met a person she didn't feed. She worried about everyone else even when she was going through so much. She will be be deeply missed.
Shawna Restivo Callaghan
Family
September 26, 2021
Anthony,
Anthony, Shirley and I are so very sorry for your loss. We always enjoyed times with you and Reba...many great fun times and many laughs.
May God bless you,
John and Shirley
John and Shirley Sodolak
September 26, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear about Reba.
There is no pain greater than loosing a loved one.
She along with her husband were always so kind & sweet each time I would see them.
She was Special!
May Our Lord & God give each of you all the comfort,love & peace that He alone can give.
Cheryl,I'm sending my love & prayers for you,your dad & all the family.
I'm so very sorry to hear about your mom.
There is no pain as great as loosing one you love so much.
Reba was so very sweet & kind.She & her husband were always so nice each time I saw them.
God bless you,Cheryl,your dad as you go through this journey.
May he give all the comfort,peace & love ,He alone can give. My prayers & thoughts are with each of you.
My prayers are with the Restivo extended family. May God give you comfort and peace!
David Murphy
September 24, 2021
This just makes our hearts hurt. She was such a wonderful and beautiful lady. May she rest in peace. Our prayers and thoughts go out for Anthony and her family.