Reba Box Restivo
September 9, 1938 - September 21, 2021
Reba Box Restivo, 83, of Bryan, TX passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in College Station, TX.
Reba was born in Edge, TX to Gladden Box and Freda Schulz. She graduated Stephen F. Austin High School class of 1957 in Bryan. She married the love of her life, Anthony Restivo, on June 28, 1959 and took a job with Ramada Inn Hotel as a bookkeeper where she remained for the next 50 years. Reba was devout in her faith and was an active member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Bryan, where she served as a member of the St. Anthony Altar Society where she volunteered for church sponsored events. She especially enjoyed Altar Society card games and spending time with friends on casino bus trips and her weekly Knights of Columbus Bingo games. She also served as a program leader for the Golden Years Ministry, a society for parishioners 50 years and older. In addition, she worked as a longtime volunteer for at the St. Anthony branch of Meals on Wheels, where she delivered food to those in need.
Reba was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. She loved traveling and enjoyed simple pleasures, such as a drive in the country around Bryan to enjoy the springtime wildflowers with her family. She enjoyed working in the yard along with Anthony, where they kept the yard and decorations always looking amazing. She graciously opened her home to almost 200 people every year for the Annual Restivo Easter Reunion for almost 25 years.
Reba is preceded in death by her parents, Freda and Gladden Box, brothers, Leon, Raymond, and Ernest Box and sisters-in-law, Else and Mary Box.
She is survived by her husband, Anthony, son, Michael and his wife Peggy of Litchfield Park, AZ, daughters, Cheryl Budzisz and her husband Joe of Bryan, Teresa Reniker and her husband Perry of Georgetown, Andrea Lonnecker and her husband Daniel of St. Robert, Missouri, brother, Phillip Box of Franklin, sister, Virginia Meyer and husband Kenneth of Somerville, 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 28th at 10:00am at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Bryan. You may livestream the service at facebook.com/memorialbryan
Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 27th from 6:00-8:00pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. An Altar Society Rosary will be held at 5:30pm and evening rosary at 7:00pm. The family respectfully requests that all guests wear a mask for the Mass and vistiation.
Donations in Reba's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and St. Anthony Catholic Church. https://www.stjude.org/donate/pm.html
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2021.