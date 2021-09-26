Anthony and Family, Although we haven´t known Reba as long as most, we treasure our time with her at St Anthony´s and Golden Years. Reba was a generous and giving person always taking care of others. We saw that right away. Also, Kerry felt so special when she touched his shoulder every week when she passed our row on the way to communion. She will be missed but never forgotten. The picture included is from Golden Years expressing thanks for the many years she and Anthony served the Golden Years Ministry as coordinators. Love and prayers to the family.. Donna and Kerry Despaux

Donna and Kerry Despaux Friend September 26, 2021