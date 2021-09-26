Menu
Reba Box Restivo
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave
Bryan, TX
Reba Box Restivo

September 9, 1938 - September 21, 2021

Reba Box Restivo, 83, of Bryan, TX passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in College Station, TX.

Reba was born in Edge, TX to Gladden Box and Freda Schulz. She graduated Stephen F. Austin High School class of 1957 in Bryan. She married the love of her life, Anthony Restivo, on June 28, 1959 and took a job with Ramada Inn Hotel as a bookkeeper where she remained for the next 50 years. Reba was devout in her faith and was an active member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Bryan, where she served as a member of the St. Anthony Altar Society where she volunteered for church sponsored events. She especially enjoyed Altar Society card games and spending time with friends on casino bus trips and her weekly Knights of Columbus Bingo games. She also served as a program leader for the Golden Years Ministry, a society for parishioners 50 years and older. In addition, she worked as a longtime volunteer for at the St. Anthony branch of Meals on Wheels, where she delivered food to those in need.

Reba was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. She loved traveling and enjoyed simple pleasures, such as a drive in the country around Bryan to enjoy the springtime wildflowers with her family. She enjoyed working in the yard along with Anthony, where they kept the yard and decorations always looking amazing. She graciously opened her home to almost 200 people every year for the Annual Restivo Easter Reunion for almost 25 years.

Reba is preceded in death by her parents, Freda and Gladden Box, brothers, Leon, Raymond, and Ernest Box and sisters-in-law, Else and Mary Box.

She is survived by her husband, Anthony, son, Michael and his wife Peggy of Litchfield Park, AZ, daughters, Cheryl Budzisz and her husband Joe of Bryan, Teresa Reniker and her husband Perry of Georgetown, Andrea Lonnecker and her husband Daniel of St. Robert, Missouri, brother, Phillip Box of Franklin, sister, Virginia Meyer and husband Kenneth of Somerville, 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 28th at 10:00am at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Bryan. You may livestream the service at facebook.com/memorialbryan Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 27th from 6:00-8:00pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. An Altar Society Rosary will be held at 5:30pm and evening rosary at 7:00pm. The family respectfully requests that all guests wear a mask for the Mass and vistiation.

Donations in Reba's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and St. Anthony Catholic Church. https://www.stjude.org/donate/pm.html

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave, Bryan, TX
Sep
28
Service
10:00a.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
TX
Memorial Funeral Chapel
Anthony, I am so sorry to hear about Reba. Our prayers are with you. God Bless.
Florence Ballard
Friend
September 28, 2021
Anthony and Family, Although we haven´t known Reba as long as most, we treasure our time with her at St Anthony´s and Golden Years. Reba was a generous and giving person always taking care of others. We saw that right away. Also, Kerry felt so special when she touched his shoulder every week when she passed our row on the way to communion. She will be missed but never forgotten. The picture included is from Golden Years expressing thanks for the many years she and Anthony served the Golden Years Ministry as coordinators. Love and prayers to the family.. Donna and Kerry Despaux
Donna and Kerry Despaux
Friend
September 26, 2021
I remember when visiting Bryan we'd stay overnight at the house and she wouldn't let us kids leave the house until we ate breakfast even if we weren't hungry. And she always had something in the oven. All my fondest memories of Aunt Reba are in her kitchen. She never met a person she didn't feed. She worried about everyone else even when she was going through so much. She will be be deeply missed.
Shawna Restivo Callaghan
Family
September 26, 2021
Anthony, Anthony, Shirley and I are so very sorry for your loss. We always enjoyed times with you and Reba...many great fun times and many laughs. May God bless you, John and Shirley
John and Shirley Sodolak
September 26, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear about Reba. There is no pain greater than loosing a loved one. She along with her husband were always so kind & sweet each time I would see them. She was Special! May Our Lord & God give each of you all the comfort,love & peace that He alone can give. Cheryl,I'm sending my love & prayers for you,your dad & all the family.
Laura Todaro
September 24, 2021
I'm so very sorry to hear about your mom. There is no pain as great as loosing one you love so much. Reba was so very sweet & kind.She & her husband were always so nice each time I saw them. God bless you,Cheryl,your dad as you go through this journey. May he give all the comfort,peace & love ,He alone can give. My prayers & thoughts are with each of you.
Laura Todaro
September 24, 2021
My prayers are with the Restivo extended family. May God give you comfort and peace!
David Murphy
September 24, 2021
This just makes our hearts hurt. She was such a wonderful and beautiful lady. May she rest in peace. Our prayers and thoughts go out for Anthony and her family.
Joyce & Dennis Hurley
Friend
September 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results