Rebecca Macias Ocon



Rebecca Macias Ocon, 61, of College Station, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021. Visitation will be 6 pm w/ family reflections at 7:30 at the funeral center Wed, June 16, 2021 Services will be at 11 am, Thurs June 17, 2021 at Primera Iglesia Bautista. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 14, 2021.