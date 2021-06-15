Rebecca Macias Ocon
December 1, 1959 - June 11, 2021
Rebecca Macias Ocon, 61, of Bryan/College Station,Tx passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 16, at 6 pm with a family remembrance service at 7:30 pm. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 17, at 11 am at Primera Iglesia Bautista in Bryan Tx. Interment to follow in Bryan City Cemetery. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Rebecca "Becky" was born in Bryan Tx on December 1, 1959 to Pablo Macias and Paula Ybarra and raised by Aurora Macias and Carlota Macias. Shewasbestknownforhertime spent working for Bryan ISD and at the Brazos County Courthouse from which she retired after 23 years of service. Becky will forever be remembered for her love of the Texas A&M Aggies and being at the ballpark, most notably Little League West formerly known as Nowak/Henderson Park where she watched her children and grandchildren play ball for many years. She was a woman of strong faith and love which she spread to her family, friends and all of those she came into contact with over her amazing lifetime. Whenever Becky was not at the ballpark or work, she could be found spending quality time with her family, whether that meant celebrating birthdays, holidays, or just sitting around talking and laughing. No matter what she was involved in, you could be sure that she was always having a good time while putting a smile on the faces of everyone around her. She also had a great understanding and love for those who were part of the deaf and disabled community which came from her oldest daughter Michelle and numerous other family members and friends.
Rebecca "Becky" was preceded in death by her Husband of 42 years, Celestino "Tino" Ocon, Birth parents Pablo and Paula Macias and Aurora Macias and Carlota Macias, Brothers; Samuel Bustillos, Lupe Ybarra, Joe Bernal and Sister Stella Lopez.
She is survived by her Sons and Daughters-in-law, Ernesto & Rocio Hernandez; Gonzalo & Andria Hernandez, John Anthony Ocon & Mariah Mireles; her Daughters and Sons-in-law, Michelle Ocon; Tina & Jesse Guerrero; Cyndi & Jessie Perez, Krystal and Patrick Garcia; her Sisters, Maryann Montoya, Yvonne Bustillos, Jo Ann Gonzalez, Adella Catilleja, Mary Gonzales, Lucy Moncivais, Marcie Montalbano, Laura Schultz, Paula Macias, and Herminia Sarate; her Brother, Richard Macias; her adored Grandchildren, Brianna Garcia, Aaliyah Perez, Noah Perez, Jessalyn Ocon Guerrero, Pedro Hernandez, Ernesto Hernandez Jr., Sophia Hernandez, Gonzalo Hernandez Jr., Andria Hernandez; her great grandson, Kayden Jay-Mireles Ocon; and other relatives and close friends.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 15, 2021.