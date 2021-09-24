Reed Bolling Hickson, 49, of College Station, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 26, at Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station. Services will be at 12 p.m. Monday, September 27, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 24, 2021.
Sponsored by Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station.
May He wrap His arms of comfort around all of you!
So sorry to hear of Reed´s passing! We met through our children and became instant friends. Reed was such a wonderful man of God and the love he showed to everyone was truly felt. Reed will truly be missed. My deepest prayers for his beautiful wife and amazing children.
I'm so sorry for your loss. I had the pleasure of taking care of him during his first few days in the hospital. I haven't seen anyone fight harder than Mr.Hickson. he told me he had to so he could get home to his 12 babies. My prayers are with you and your family.