Reed Bolling Hickson
1972 - 2021
BORN
1972
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
2901 Texas Ave South
College Station, TX
Reed Bolling Hickson

Reed Bolling Hickson, 49, of College Station, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 26, at Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station. Services will be at 12 p.m. Monday, September 27, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
6:00p.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
2901 Texas Ave South, College Station, TX
Sep
27
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May He wrap His arms of comfort around all of you!
Norma Hickson
Family
September 26, 2021
So sorry to hear of Reed´s passing! We met through our children and became instant friends. Reed was such a wonderful man of God and the love he showed to everyone was truly felt. Reed will truly be missed. My deepest prayers for his beautiful wife and amazing children.
A'Lisha Davis
Friend
September 25, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. I had the pleasure of taking care of him during his first few days in the hospital. I haven't seen anyone fight harder than Mr.Hickson. he told me he had to so he could get home to his 12 babies. My prayers are with you and your family.
Angela Spangler
Other
September 24, 2021
