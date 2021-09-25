Menu
Reed Bolling Hickson
1972 - 2021
BORN
1972
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
2901 Texas Ave South
College Station, TX
Reed Bolling Hickson

July 11, 1972 - September 20, 2021

Reed Bolling Hickson, 49, was called home on September 20, 2021 in College Station, Texas.

Reed was born on July 11, 1972 in Provo, Utah. He was a graduate of A&M Consolidated High School and Texas A&M University where he also played Rugby. Reed was an Account Executive for MHSC Energy and also owned a tree removal business. Reed was an active member of the Riverbend Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where he served in various capacities, most recently ministering to the prisoners of the Luther Unit in Navasota. Reed loved everyone he met and anything outdoors, especially gardening and fishing. He was devoted to God, his family and country.

Reed was preceded in death by his biological father, Samuel Little; his grandparents, James Mullins, Ceredo Mullins, and Pat Hickson; and his aunt, Diane Mullins.

His surviving family includes his grandmother, Amy Hickson; his parents, David and Cherry Hickson; and his parents-in-law, Troy and June Robnett. He is also survived by his brothers, Sam and wife, Stephanie Hickson; Carson and wife, Laura Hickson; and Josh Green; his sister-in-law, Tina Larson; and former sisters-in-law, Camille Torralba and Sharon Caetano. He leaves behind his wife of over 29 years, Gina Hickson and their twelve children, Cayla, Mason, Leiah, Connor, Reece, Lily, Morgan, Lance, Chase, Hensley, Casen, and Ryker. Reed is also survived by his nephews and nieces, Samuel Hickson, Chad Hickson, MarLynn Hickson, Josh Hickson, Will Hickson, Hannah Hickson, Taylor Hickson, Kendall Hickson, Caleb Hickson, Cooper Hickson, Troy Larson, Paisley Larson, Kiersten Quinton, and Reagan Clark.

Friends may pay their respects between 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm, Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station. Funeral services will be at 12 noon, Monday, September 27, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2815 Welsh Ave, College Station. Burial services are private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the family's go fund me https://gofund.me/09c16464 or directly to Gina's venmo @gina-hickson.


Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
6:00p.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
2901 Texas Ave South, College Station, TX
Sep
27
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May He wrap His arms of comfort around all of you!
Norma Hickson
Family
September 26, 2021
So sorry to hear of Reed´s passing! We met through our children and became instant friends. Reed was such a wonderful man of God and the love he showed to everyone was truly felt. Reed will truly be missed. My deepest prayers for his beautiful wife and amazing children.
A'Lisha Davis
Friend
September 25, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. I had the pleasure of taking care of him during his first few days in the hospital. I haven't seen anyone fight harder than Mr.Hickson. he told me he had to so he could get home to his 12 babies. My prayers are with you and your family.
Angela Spangler
Other
September 24, 2021
