Reed Bolling Hickson
July 11, 1972 - September 20, 2021
Reed Bolling Hickson, 49, was called home on September 20, 2021 in College Station, Texas.
Reed was born on July 11, 1972 in Provo, Utah. He was a graduate of A&M Consolidated High School and Texas A&M University where he also played Rugby. Reed was an Account Executive for MHSC Energy and also owned a tree removal business. Reed was an active member of the Riverbend Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where he served in various capacities, most recently ministering to the prisoners of the Luther Unit in Navasota. Reed loved everyone he met and anything outdoors, especially gardening and fishing. He was devoted to God, his family and country.
Reed was preceded in death by his biological father, Samuel Little; his grandparents, James Mullins, Ceredo Mullins, and Pat Hickson; and his aunt, Diane Mullins.
His surviving family includes his grandmother, Amy Hickson; his parents, David and Cherry Hickson; and his parents-in-law, Troy and June Robnett. He is also survived by his brothers, Sam and wife, Stephanie Hickson; Carson and wife, Laura Hickson; and Josh Green; his sister-in-law, Tina Larson; and former sisters-in-law, Camille Torralba and Sharon Caetano. He leaves behind his wife of over 29 years, Gina Hickson and their twelve children, Cayla, Mason, Leiah, Connor, Reece, Lily, Morgan, Lance, Chase, Hensley, Casen, and Ryker. Reed is also survived by his nephews and nieces, Samuel Hickson, Chad Hickson, MarLynn Hickson, Josh Hickson, Will Hickson, Hannah Hickson, Taylor Hickson, Kendall Hickson, Caleb Hickson, Cooper Hickson, Troy Larson, Paisley Larson, Kiersten Quinton, and Reagan Clark.
Friends may pay their respects between 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm, Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station. Funeral services will be at 12 noon, Monday, September 27, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2815 Welsh Ave, College Station. Burial services are private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the family's go fund me https://gofund.me/09c16464
or directly to Gina's venmo @gina-hickson.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 25, 2021.