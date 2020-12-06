Rex Marion Forster, Junior



January 2, 1933 - November 25, 2020



Rex Marion Forster, Jr., a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many passed away into eternal life on November 25, 2020 at the age of 87. Rex was born in Wichita, Kansas on January 2, 1933 to Rex Marion Forster, Sr. and Ethel Celestia (McVicker) Forster.



Rex grew up in Austin, Texas and attended Austin High School where he graduated in 1951. There he met the love of his life "Big Red" Barbara Jo who he married in 1953 and were the proud parents of Roy, Ronald and Rexanne.



Rex bravely served our country in the United States Marine Corp as an SSGT and fought in the Korean War.



Rex was a long time resident of Bryan College Station, and began his career as a tile setter and proudly served the residential community though his company, Foster Tile, Co. His later years, Rex lived in Robson Ranch in Denton, Texas.



Rex was preceded in death by his parents, Rex and Ethel Forster, sisters Marion and Doris and wife, Barbara Jo (Bledsoe) Forster. He is survived by children, Roy Lee Forster and his wife Peggy, Ronald Glenn Forster and Rexanne (Forster) Foster and her husband Mike Foster, Jr.; grand children Jennifer and Jeremiah McNichols, Rachel Forster, John Paul and Brianna Noland, Thomas and Tonya Forster, Ronnie Forster, Luke Foster and Libbie Foster; great grandchildren Zella, Kayson, Blakely and Foster.



Rex loved life, people and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. His earthly resting place is Restever Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial service celebrating Rex's life will be held at a future date.



See you in heaven, Daddy!



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 6, 2020.