Richard Ramirez RosasAugust 25, 1953 - June 29, 2021Richard Ramirez Rosas, 67, of Bryan was reunited with our Heavenly Father on June 29, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. Richard was a loving husband, and father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and lived his life to the fullest. His faith in God and love for his family was undeniable. He took great pride in having family get togethers especially spending time with his grandchildren.Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, July 2nd, with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan.Richard was born in Bryan, TX on August 25, 1953. He attended Stephen F. Austin High School where he played football. He later enrolled at Blinn College where he earned his realestate license and also attended Texas A&M University where he received his master gardeners certification.While attending classes at Blinn, Richard helped operate F.G. Rosas Trucking-his dad's family owned sand, gravel and topsoil business. It was during this time he met the love of his life, best friend and soulmate Connie in 1976 after being introduced by his cousin Louis Ramirez Jr. After his fathers passing he took over the company and it later became known as Rosas Trucking. In addition to running the family business, Richard also became a Realtor at Century 21 Beal where he went on to become a Centurion agent and served on the planning and zoning committee for the City of Bryan. He retired from Century 21 Beal in 2010 but went on to remain licensed for over fourty-one years.Richard was preceded in death by his parents Faustino Garcia Rosas Sr. and Margaret Ramirez Rosas, his baby brother Faustino Garcia Rosas Jr. and sister Rosie Rosas. He is survived by his wife of forty-three years Connie, daughter Priscilla Hernandez (David), daughter Crystal Rosas, daughter KImberly Williams (Keith), son Ricky Rosas, son Faustino "F.G". Rosas, sister Linda Rosas, brother Bobby Rosas (Dollie), sister Mary Kay Cano (Oscar), grandson Richie Isaiah Moten, granddaughter Sadie Rose Hernandez, grandson Brenden Keith Williams, granddaughter Kaiya Ann Williams, grandson David Arthur Hernandez Jr., granddaughter Jaala Ann Williams and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.Richard was well known and respected by so many and made an impact on everyone he knew.There was never a dull moment and he lived for making people laugh and just loved to sing, Singing, bar-b-queing and gardening were his passions and some of his best memories were spent singing and playing with Los Momentos and the choir at Santa Teresa Catholic Church.He will be greatly missed and as he would always say to others "Go With God".