Richard "Rick" Rosas, 67, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, July 2, 2021 from 5 - 7 pm with a 7 pm rosary at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Services will be at 11:30 am Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jul. 1, 2021.
Condolences to the rosas family may he Rest In Peace
Chris flores
Friend
July 6, 2021
Always a smile and the perfect personality. A wonderful person.
Tommy and Cindie Scanlin
Friend
July 5, 2021
I'm so sorry for your great lost. I knew him when we were kids living across from them on Sims. He also help me get my home. He was a good man. He will be missed.May he RIP.
Anna Rios Flores
Friend
July 3, 2021
Rest in Peace!!!
Kevin & Jennifer Johnson-Smith
Friend
July 3, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the Rosas/Ramirez family. Richard is at the bosom of Jesus! Prayers for strength and comfort through our Lord and personal savior, Jesus.
Pete and Loretta Garcia
July 2, 2021
Our deepest condolences to Connie and the family, Richard was such a kind, happy person always had a smile on his face. Connie stay strong and may God bless you and your family and know that he is with God and not suffering anymore. Love always.
Lisa, Fred Azarm and Family
Family
July 2, 2021
I knew Richard when I was at University Title Company and he was selling real estate. It was always such a pleasure when he was in our offices. He was so warm and loving. May you find peace by the many wonderful memories and stories you shared and may God hold you in his loving arms.
Celia Goode-Haddock
Work
July 2, 2021
Prayers for the family, may you experience His peace that surpasses all other. Richard will be truly missed.
Curtis Camarillo
July 2, 2021
My Deepest Condolences To All The Rosas Family. I Remember Richard From Back In Our Young Year's.
Richard Was A Friend To Everyone That He Meet. R I P Richard.
Herlinda ( Linda ) Martinez
Friend
July 2, 2021
There are so many memories that my mind can hold and my heart will treasure. Thanks for being the best honorary big brother to me. I won´t ever forget you. Rest now, you fought to live so many years you earned those big beautiful wings. I love you.
Prayers for comfort to all of your family.
Nina
Family
July 2, 2021
Prayers and Condolences Too The Families
Patti Galvez
Friend
July 2, 2021
Richard truly had a voice of an angel, I remember him singing a song called "His House" a Jimmy Gonzales Y Grupo Mazz original gospel song at church. When I heard the first few words I truly felt the holy spirit in Richard's voice and it brought me to happy tears. A moment I will cherish and thank the Lord I was there to witness. Prayers for his family. May he Rest in Peace.
Rose Garcia
Friend
July 2, 2021
We have got too many memories that the mind can hold but so grateful the heart can cherish. Thanks for being the best honorary big brother to me. The love and protection will be missed but surely felt in spirit. You fought long and hard and have earned your spot next to Jesus. What a glorious place to be.
Until we meet again cousin Te quiero mucho !
Prayers and love to all the Rosas fam
Nina
Family
July 2, 2021
Rest in peace my friend. It has been a great pleasure knowing you since 1st grade and was a pleasure working with Kim, Ricky, and Faustino. My prayers are with your family.
Debbie Pegues Matthews
Friend
July 2, 2021
When you entered any room, it was lite with your brilliance in personality! You will be tremendously missed, but never forgotten.
"May You Rest In Eternal Peace"
Robert Chavez
School
July 2, 2021
I worked with Richard at Century 21 Beal until his retirement. He was a joy to be around, always smiling and singing. RIP Ricihard.
Brenda Harmon
July 2, 2021
May he Rest In Peace, another classmate gone too soon. Prayers for the family.