Richard "Rick" Rosas



Richard "Rick" Rosas, 67, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, July 2, 2021 from 5 - 7 pm with a 7 pm rosary at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Services will be at 11:30 am Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jul. 1, 2021.