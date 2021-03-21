I worked for Dr Wainerdi as a research assistant from 1959-1961 in his Activation Analysis Lab at Texas A&M. I thought of him as my mentor at the time and graduated with a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering. He counseled me to go on for my PhD, and I was lucky enough to get the Air Force to sponsor me. Dick Wainerdi is responsible for my subsequent career in science and over 40 years of service to the defense of our country in both the Air Force and the defense industry. Eternal thanks to you Dick! I hope I can one day make it into heaven and see you again. Walt

Walter Breen, PhD March 22, 2021