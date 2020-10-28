Richard Ware, 65, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 29, at All Families Mortuary. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, October 30, at Southside Cemetery in Midway.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 28, 2020.
I'm so sorry for your loss you are in my prayers. Richard was a good and kind hearted person. I never saw him angry or unkind to anyone. He will always hold a special place in my heart. May you rest in peace my friend.