Lt. Col. Richard "Dick" Ercelray Withers, Jr., USAR
February 11, 1940 - June 27, 2021
Lt. Col. Richard "Dick" Ercelray Withers, Jr., USAR, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Hospice Brazos Valley in College Station, Texas, surrounded by his loving wife and two devoted daughters. He was 81.
Born on February 11, 1940 in Beaumont, Texas, Dick grew up an avid outdoorsman with a strong appreciation for God's creation and a love for duck hunting. He spent many hours with his horses, winning multiple belt buckles for calf-roping. Never one to back down from a challenge, Dick loved sports and being active and used his competitive spirit on the football field and in life. Dick represented his family well while he completed his undergraduate degree in Agricultural Engineering at Texas A&M University. He served as squadron commander in the Corps of Cadets and was selected to the honor guard, the Ross Volunteers. After graduating in 1962, Dick followed the call to military service in the United States Army. While stationed in Germany, Dick competed as part of the United States Army Championship Team in the annual international military competition among NATO country units at the Congress of the Confederation of Interallied Officers Reserve held in Holland and Belgium. Representing the United States in the pentathlon, Dick and his teammates were recognized with a visit by Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands.
Upon returning to the States, Dick received his master's degree in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University. He then met and married his beautiful bride, Cathy, on April 5, 1970, and together they were blessed with two daughters. He continued his military service in the US Army Reserve 420th Engineering Brigade until retirement after 29 years. He also rounded out his professional career as an engineer with the Texas Agricultural Extension Service.
He will best be remembered for his devotion to God and his family and his being fully present in every moment. Whether it be travel abroad with family (including granddaughters), duck hunting trips, horse shows, Aggie football games, church choir performances, piano recitals, or drill team performances, he was fully engaged and ready with camera in hand. Dick was a man of few words, but strong convictions. He loved unconditionally, led with integrity, and postured his life with humility. Living by example, he loved to remind his girls to focus on "duty and responsibility" and remember that "when the going gets tough, the tough get going." We know he was especially proud of Cathy, who demonstrated this daily by her unconditionally loving care to him until his last days on earth.
Left to honor his legacy and memory are his wife, Catherine Porteous Withers of Bryan, Texas; daughter and husband, Stephanie and Will Dusek of Dallas, Texas; daughter and husband, Elizabeth and Brian Hemperly of Cleveland, Ohio; sister and brother-in-law, Betty Rae and Jack Worley of Dallas, Texas; and grandchildren, Avery and Cate Dusek of Dallas, Texas.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Ercelray and Helen Withers and stepmother, Ruth Withers.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 5, 2021, at Memorial Funeral Chapel in College Station, Texas. A Celebration of Life Service led by Rev. Bill Wiman will be held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Memorial Funeral Chapel in College Station, Texas, along with a reception for family and friends. Interment with Military Honors will follow at The Aggie Field of Honor in College Station, Texas.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Hospice Brazos Valley for their excellent care during this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Chapel of College Station, Texas and acknowledgements can be made at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/college-station-tx/
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jul. 4, 2021.