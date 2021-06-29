Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
Richard E. "Dick" Withers Jr.
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
2901 Texas Ave South
College Station, TX
Richard E. "Dick" Withers, Jr.

Richard E. "Dick" Withers, Jr., 81, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 5, at Memorial Funeral Chapel in College Station. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at the funeral home.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
2901 Texas Ave South, College Station, TX
Jul
6
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
2901 Texas Ave South, College Station, TX
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
I feel very humbled to have had the opportunity to care for and know Dick. His positive attitude and determination to do everything he could to heal was admirable. He was kind and quiet but thoughtful and brave. I will miss him very much. My sincerest condolences to the family.
Pam P Criscitiello
July 4, 2021
We will miss one the best persons I every knew. In 73 years I never another like Dick.
Jep Haynes
June 29, 2021
