Richard E. "Dick" Withers, Jr.



Richard E. "Dick" Withers, Jr., 81, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 5, at Memorial Funeral Chapel in College Station. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at the funeral home.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 29, 2021.