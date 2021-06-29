Richard E. "Dick" Withers, Jr., 81, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 5, at Memorial Funeral Chapel in College Station. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at the funeral home.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 29, 2021.
I feel very humbled to have had the opportunity to care for and know Dick. His positive attitude and determination to do everything he could to heal was admirable. He was kind and quiet but thoughtful and brave. I will miss him very much. My sincerest condolences to the family.
Pam P Criscitiello
July 4, 2021
We will miss one the best persons I every knew. In 73 years I never another like Dick.