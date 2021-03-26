Riley, I cannot believe you're gone. In my mind's eye, I hear your infectious laughter that goes on and on. I love it when you hug and climb onto my laps and plaster my cheek with your wet kiss. I love it when you "raise hell" crawling all over the floor, sticking your head into the most unlikely places. I love your courage and indomitable fighting spirit through all odds. Your strength kept you with us for 9 years & 4 months when doctors said you would not live for a year. To my lovely child from another mother, you remain alive for me. Thank you for the gift of having known you. Hurry on home, and rest in the bosom of your Lord. I love you with all my heart, sleep well!

Lande Ayinde R.N March 26, 2021