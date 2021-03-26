Menu
Riley Elizabeth Mitchell
2011 - 2021
BORN
2011
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Daniel and Son Funeral Home
401 West 18th Street
Bryan, TX
Riley Elizabeth Mitchell

Riley Elizabeth Mitchell, 9, of Cypress, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Daniel & Son Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Oakwood Cemetery.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Daniel and Son Funeral Home
401 West 18th Street, Bryan, TX
Mar
27
Service
11:00a.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Daniel and Son Funeral Home
Riley, I cannot believe you're gone. In my mind's eye, I hear your infectious laughter that goes on and on. I love it when you hug and climb onto my laps and plaster my cheek with your wet kiss. I love it when you "raise hell" crawling all over the floor, sticking your head into the most unlikely places. I love your courage and indomitable fighting spirit through all odds. Your strength kept you with us for 9 years & 4 months when doctors said you would not live for a year. To my lovely child from another mother, you remain alive for me. Thank you for the gift of having known you. Hurry on home, and rest in the bosom of your Lord. I love you with all my heart, sleep well!
Lande Ayinde R.N
March 26, 2021
