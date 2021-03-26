Riley Elizabeth Mitchell, 9, of Cypress, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Daniel & Son Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Oakwood Cemetery.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 26, 2021.
Riley,
I cannot believe you're gone. In my mind's eye, I hear your infectious laughter that goes on and on. I love it when you hug and climb onto my laps and plaster my cheek with your wet kiss. I love it when you "raise hell" crawling all over the floor, sticking your head into the most unlikely places.
I love your courage and indomitable fighting spirit through all odds. Your strength kept you with us for 9 years & 4 months when doctors said you would not live for a year.
To my lovely child from another mother, you remain alive for me. Thank you for the gift of having known you.
Hurry on home, and rest in the bosom of your Lord. I love you with all my heart, sleep well!