Rita Smith Giles
June 27, 1938 - April 10, 2022
Rita Smith Giles discovered America on June 27, 1938 in Galveston, Texas BOI-Born on the Island her devoted parents Lawrence and Bernice Smith and her grandmother Gertrude Baron Allan raised her and her sisters, Ann Smith Satterlee, and Karen Smith Easton.
Her formative years were spent on the mainland of Galveston Bay in Texas City. In 1947 while in 2nd grade Rita was witness to and survived the infamous "Texas City Disaster" which claimed 580 lives and injured thousands more. She was honored by her classmates by being elected Class Sweetheart her senior year in 1956 as she graduated. She followed in the steps of her sister Ann to attend Loyola Catholic University in New Orleans, later returning to Texas to begin her career as a flight attendant.
In 1957 at a cousin's wedding, she met a hometown boy, Tommy Giles an engineering student attending Texas A&M. This meeting proved to be productive as they married in 1959 following Tommy's career, the family made their home in Reno, Dickinson, Paris, France, Houston and finally College Station spending 63 years married.
"GiGi" as she was reverently referred to leaves behind her four children, their spouses, eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two sisters, and an extended host of relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the charity of your choice
or the Sul Ross Association. 505 George Bush Drive College Station, TX 77840
A Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, April 21, 10:00 am St. Mary's Catholic Church 603 Church Avenue College Station, TX 77840
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Apr. 19, 2022.