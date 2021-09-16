Rita WhiteMarch 3, 1946 - September 13, 2021Rita White, 75, of College Station passed away peacefully on September 13, 2021 surrounded by her family.She was born March 3, 1946 in Murfreesboro, Arkansas. She was a woman of Faith. She enjoyed going to Lifeline Sanctuary. She treasured her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she enjoyed her time with each of them. She loved to cook, and collect brooch pins over the years. She loved to reminisce with her family and friends.She is preceded in death by her mother; two children, Amanda and Robert; grandson Brian; siblings, Norma Jean Randall and Herman" Buddy" Couch.She met the love of her life and spent 56 years of marriage to David White. Together they had six children.Survivors include her children and their spouses; Gary White and Norma Hernandez, Daryl White and Angelia McWhorter, Cheryl Street and Reiley, Tim White and Melissa; grandchildren, Samantha White, Faith Street, Finley Street, Brandon White, Amanda White, Cameron White; great-grandchildren Bentlee, Birkli and Beckem White. Rita leaves behind a lifelong legacy of love, faith and family, she will be deeply missed.The family would like to extend their gratitude to Allumine Health and the comforting grace and service of Rosie Meredith.Funeral Service will be held Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:00am at Memorial Funeral Chapel - Bryan. Burial to follow at Rest-Ever Memorial Park.