Robert H. Gonzales Jr.
October 25, 1969 - January 2, 2022
Robert H. Gonzales Jr was born to Esmeralda Alaniz and Robert F Gonzales, in Bryan, Texas, on October 25 1969. Robert battled hard in his final days at the hospital and passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Bryan, Texas, on January 2nd 2022.
Robert lived his life for his children, grandchildren and family. He was selfless, enjoyed making everyone laugh, and loved music. He was such a hardworking man dedicated to his family. His playful spirit is what made Robert who he was and the Robert we love and remember today.
Robert is proceeded by his Father Robert Sr. Robert, and is survived by his mother Esmeralda; his three Brothers David, Julian and Luis; and his four Children Gabriela, Lauren, Liz, and Robert III.Robert is also survived by his four Grandchildren: Kennedy, Kinsley, Raiden, and Karaleigh, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 6, 2022.