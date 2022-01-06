To the Family of Robert, We are SO Sadden to hear about Robert´s passing. We were neighbors to his grandparents back in the 80´s & would get to see Robert´s family visit there. Such a great young man he became. May God give the family lots of Strength & Comfort. Our prayers are with y´all. Love y´all, Sally & Sonny Diaz

Sally M Diaz Family January 6, 2022