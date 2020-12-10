Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. Robert Jones
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
Dr. Robert Jones

October 13, 1951 - December 5, 2020

Robert Louis Jones, Jr. (Robin) was born on October 13th, 1951 at the U.S. Naval Station in San Diego, California to Robert Louis Jones and Countess Moore Jones.

His early years were spent in Las Cruces, New Mexico where his father worked at White Sands Missile Range. Robin went to a school with the children of rocket scientists and got into plenty of trouble doing chemistry experiments and building rockets with his childhood best friend.

He had a love of cars and motorcycles from a young age and purchased his first motorcycle at 14. He rode this motorcycle to work a newspaper route throughout high school. He built his first car, a 1955 Chevy Nomad, from the scraps of two others.

Robin was a proud Aggie, class of '73. He was a member of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets, "Animal 8" outfit. He also worked his way through school by becoming the Head Waiter at the dining hall that served 2,000 members of the Corps daily. Through many escapades and "adversity training," as he called it, he made lifelong friends. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering, was commissioned into the United States Air Force at graduation, and delayed entry into the Air Force to finish his Master's degree.

In the Air Force Robin became a flight instructor for the T-38 Talon jet trainer. In 1976 he was in a mid-air collision during an instruction flight. He suffered a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed but he was able to eject from the aircraft. He persevered through a long and inspirational rehabilitation and learned to walk again.

After the accident, he returned to Texas A&M to earn his PhD in Civil Engineering. He was an active member of St. Andrew's Episcopal church in Bryan, Texas where he met his wife, Alice Murphy of Johnson City, Texas. They were married on July 11, 1987.Together they raised twin girls, Sarah and Susannah.

Robert Louis Jones Jr., 69, passed away on December 5th, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife, Alice Murphy Jones, daughters, Sarah Jones and Susannah Jones Smith, son-in-law, Dylan Smith, and grandson, Theodore Smith.


Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
He was a great guy he gave me a job very sad to hear he has passed I will always thank him for what he has done.
Clayton Kuder
December 11, 2020
A great loss, we our so saddened to learn of Robert´s passing. Our love to Alice and family.
Patricia Clark, Robert Marshall Jr and Catherine Clark
December 10, 2020
Alice, Sarah, and Suzannah, we just read the obituary. Very saddened to hear about Robin's passing. He was a wonderful man and a great father to you girls. We will miss his pleasant demeaner and easy smiles. Alice, we will be thinking about you and pray for you all. Love you all.
Vishal and Vikram
December 10, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. Dr Jones was a very nice man. I worked at Coufal Prater, John Deere and met him when he came in. He was always interesting to talk to.
Kaye McDonald
December 10, 2020
Alice and girls, my sincerest sympathy on your loss of an incredible man. He was one of my favorite customers over many years and he always made me think and never took offense when I would tell him he was making me crazy. A true exacting engineer and a very nice guy! He sure loved the three of you!
Jan Lee
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results