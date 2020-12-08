To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
He was a great guy he gave me a job very sad to hear he has passed I will always thank him for what he has done.
Clayton Kuder
December 11, 2020
A great loss, we our so saddened to learn of Robert´s passing. Our love to Alice and family.
Patricia Clark, Robert Marshall Jr and Catherine Clark
December 10, 2020
Alice, Sarah, and Suzannah, we just read the obituary. Very saddened to hear about Robin's passing. He was a wonderful man and a great father to you girls. We will miss his pleasant demeaner and easy smiles. Alice, we will be thinking about you and pray for you all. Love you all.
Vishal and Vikram
December 10, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. Dr Jones was a very nice man. I worked at Coufal Prater, John Deere and met him when he came in. He was always interesting to talk to.
Kaye McDonald
December 10, 2020
Alice and girls, my sincerest sympathy on your loss of an incredible man. He was one of my favorite customers over many years and he always made me think and never took offense when I would tell him he was making me crazy. A true exacting engineer and a very nice guy! He sure loved the three of you!