Robert "Bob" Kerlick



September 25, 1942 - October 01, 2020



Graveside service for Robert "Bob" Kerlick, 78, of Gilmer, will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Rosewood Cemetery with Bro. Michael Poole officiating. No set visitation will be held. Mr. Kerlick passed away on Thursday, October 01, 2020, in Gilmer.



Mr. Kerlick was born September 25, 1942 in Karnes City, Texas, to the late Edgar Willliam Kerlick and Selma Burger Kerlick. He married Nancy Seahorn on August 28, 1976 in Ore City, Texas. Mr. Kerlick was employed with Etex Telephone until his retirement.



Mr. Kerlick is survived by wife, Nancy Kerlick; sons, Richard Morris and Chad Kerlick and wife, Leslie; sister, Carol Cyphers; and three grandchildren, Tanner and Tessa Morris and Levi Kerlick.



He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Cyndi Shaw.



Services are in the care of Crowley Funeral Home in Gilmer, Texas.

