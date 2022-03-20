Reverend Dr. Robert H. Leslie
July 31, 1934 - March 13, 2022
Robert "Bob" Homer Leslie, Jr. passed away on March 13, 2022 in Cedar Park, Texas. Born in Jacksonville, Florida on July 31, 1934 to Robert Homer Leslie, Sr. and Laura Strunk Leslie and he grew up in Tallahassee, Florida. He attended Florida State University (FSU) and received his Bachelor of Music cum laude with a double major in piano and organ performance in 1956. While at FSU, he met his beloved wife of sixty-five years, Candace Drummond Jones.
He attended Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary and received his Bachelor of Divinity in 1959. He received his Ph.D. from McGill University in Montreal, Canada with his dissertation concentrated on Calvin studies and Reformation thought and history. He was a member of Phi Mu Alpha; Phi Kappa Phi; Pi Kappa Lambda; and American Guild of Organists.
He was ordained by Brazos Presbytery, Presbyterian Church in the United States on July 12, 1959. He served Presbyterian congregations in Texas, Montreal and New York retiring from First Presbyterian Church in Bryan, Texas where he was elected pastor emeritus in 2003. While in Bryan, he founded Concerts on Carter Creek, wrote a regular column on religion for the Bryan/College Station Eagle and served on and the Housing Board of the City of Bryan and the Board of Directors Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra. He was active in numerous community organizations throughout his career.
Reflective of his curiosity, love for learning and international engagement, Bob taught at Texas A & M University, lectured at the Florida Chautauqua Assembly, directed music conferences at Presbyterian Mo-Ranch Assembly, and designed and led a myriad of classes and seminars at the congregations he served. He was well-traveled and in 1969, he did a pastoral exchange in Scotland at West Kirk, Rothesay, Isle of Butte, followed by a second at Lochalsh Parrish, Ross-shire in 1985, which launched a decades-long interest in "all things Scottish" including playing the bagpipe, wearing a kilt and Leslie tartan trousers, drinking good Scotch, and supporting Candace's Scottish travel writing including taking regular pilgrimages to the Scottish Highlands. He played the bagpipes at numerous life cycle events, and was always ready to give a piano or organ recital. He loved the mountains and camping, and while in "retirement," he and Candace spent several summers volunteering as camp hosts and guiding lighthouse tours at state parks in Oregon and Washington. He was a composer, avid reader and born entertainer and elocutionist who was always ready to tell a story and engage an audience no matter the size or age.
Of the many things Bob valued, family was his greatest joy including being able to spend time with his great-grandson, Layton Leslie, this past Christmas. In addition to his wife Candace, he survived by his children David and daughter-in-law Leigh (Mohney); Charles and daughter-in-law Denise (Smith); and Mary and husband Ernie China; grandchildren Ian, Ryan, Julia and Michael; brother and sister in-law Grant and Mary Jones; sister-in-law Jewell Leslie; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry Leslie.
The family gives gratitude to all who cared for Bob over the past few years as he recovered from a major traumatic brain injury and then addressed the challenges caused by progressive dementia. Throughout all of life's ups and downs, he never lost his sense of humor and interest in the needs and happenings of others.
Remembrances may be made to the Caring Place, Georgetown, Texas; Mo-Ranch, Hunt, Texas; or a charity of your choice
. A celebration of life memorial gathering will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11:00 at the The Wesleyan Independent Living-East, 210 White Heron Drive, Georgetown, Texas.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 20, 2022.