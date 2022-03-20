Bob and Candace have been wonderful neighbors to Dorothy Gaisbauer at the Wesleyan Cottages. They always visit Dorothy, bringing her friendship and joy especially during the pandemic. They shared walks together and good humor. Bob´s playing of bagpipes and the piano brought much happiness to the Wesleyan community. We will miss him very much. Holding Candace and those who knew and loved Bob in the light.

Marta E Hubbard Charles E Barnes Friend March 18, 2022