Reverend Dr. Robert H. Leslie
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 South College
Bryan, TX
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Mar, 25 2022
11:00a.m.
The Wesleyan Independent Living-East
Reverend Dr. Robert H. Leslie

July 31, 1934 - March 13, 2022

Robert "Bob" Homer Leslie, Jr. passed away on March 13, 2022 in Cedar Park, Texas. Born in Jacksonville, Florida on July 31, 1934 to Robert Homer Leslie, Sr. and Laura Strunk Leslie and he grew up in Tallahassee, Florida. He attended Florida State University (FSU) and received his Bachelor of Music cum laude with a double major in piano and organ performance in 1956. While at FSU, he met his beloved wife of sixty-five years, Candace Drummond Jones.

He attended Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary and received his Bachelor of Divinity in 1959. He received his Ph.D. from McGill University in Montreal, Canada with his dissertation concentrated on Calvin studies and Reformation thought and history. He was a member of Phi Mu Alpha; Phi Kappa Phi; Pi Kappa Lambda; and American Guild of Organists.

He was ordained by Brazos Presbytery, Presbyterian Church in the United States on July 12, 1959. He served Presbyterian congregations in Texas, Montreal and New York retiring from First Presbyterian Church in Bryan, Texas where he was elected pastor emeritus in 2003. While in Bryan, he founded Concerts on Carter Creek, wrote a regular column on religion for the Bryan/College Station Eagle and served on and the Housing Board of the City of Bryan and the Board of Directors Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra. He was active in numerous community organizations throughout his career.

Reflective of his curiosity, love for learning and international engagement, Bob taught at Texas A & M University, lectured at the Florida Chautauqua Assembly, directed music conferences at Presbyterian Mo-Ranch Assembly, and designed and led a myriad of classes and seminars at the congregations he served. He was well-traveled and in 1969, he did a pastoral exchange in Scotland at West Kirk, Rothesay, Isle of Butte, followed by a second at Lochalsh Parrish, Ross-shire in 1985, which launched a decades-long interest in "all things Scottish" including playing the bagpipe, wearing a kilt and Leslie tartan trousers, drinking good Scotch, and supporting Candace's Scottish travel writing including taking regular pilgrimages to the Scottish Highlands. He played the bagpipes at numerous life cycle events, and was always ready to give a piano or organ recital. He loved the mountains and camping, and while in "retirement," he and Candace spent several summers volunteering as camp hosts and guiding lighthouse tours at state parks in Oregon and Washington. He was a composer, avid reader and born entertainer and elocutionist who was always ready to tell a story and engage an audience no matter the size or age.

Of the many things Bob valued, family was his greatest joy including being able to spend time with his great-grandson, Layton Leslie, this past Christmas. In addition to his wife Candace, he survived by his children David and daughter-in-law Leigh (Mohney); Charles and daughter-in-law Denise (Smith); and Mary and husband Ernie China; grandchildren Ian, Ryan, Julia and Michael; brother and sister in-law Grant and Mary Jones; sister-in-law Jewell Leslie; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry Leslie.

The family gives gratitude to all who cared for Bob over the past few years as he recovered from a major traumatic brain injury and then addressed the challenges caused by progressive dementia. Throughout all of life's ups and downs, he never lost his sense of humor and interest in the needs and happenings of others.

Remembrances may be made to the Caring Place, Georgetown, Texas; Mo-Ranch, Hunt, Texas; or a charity of your choice. A celebration of life memorial gathering will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11:00 at the The Wesleyan Independent Living-East, 210 White Heron Drive, Georgetown, Texas.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
The Wesleyan Independent Living-East
210 White Heron Drive, Georgetown, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending condolences to all the Leslie family, from Oregon with love.
Bruce Bishop
Other
March 22, 2022
One of the finest souls I have ever known. Bob closed my Dad's memorial service with this quote from Shakespeare's Hamlet... It's appropriate now to share it here: "Good night, sweet prince. And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."
Lauralee
March 20, 2022
My deepest sympathies to the Leslie family. So many great memories of Bob from our days at Westminster Presbyterian in Dallas. He was a true friend to our entire family.
John T West
March 19, 2022
Marta E Hubbard Charles E Barnes
Friend
March 18, 2022
Marta E Hubbard Charles E Barnes
Friend
March 18, 2022
Bob and Candace have been wonderful neighbors to Dorothy Gaisbauer at the Wesleyan Cottages. They always visit Dorothy, bringing her friendship and joy especially during the pandemic. They shared walks together and good humor. Bob´s playing of bagpipes and the piano brought much happiness to the Wesleyan community. We will miss him very much. Holding Candace and those who knew and loved Bob in the light.
Marta E Hubbard Charles E Barnes
Friend
March 18, 2022
We were saddened to learn of Bob's passing. Our sympathies are extended to his wife and family.
DAN BETO
Friend
March 18, 2022
Bobby will always be in my memory back to our time at FSU. The world is a better place because he was in it for his time.
Lee Liming
School
March 17, 2022
He was the most beautiful person that God put on this Earth!
Cindy Putz
March 16, 2022
The bagpipes are a-playin in Heaven today! Welcome Home Bob
George Jessup
March 16, 2022
What a special man! He imparted so much wisdom. Prayers for his family.
Jeannie Mansill
Friend
March 16, 2022
My heart is so sad, Bob Leslie was a very special friend to me and really blessed me with his caring heart. I will be praying for you and your family.
Catherine Ezzell
March 16, 2022
Did I read it correctly that Bob had died? Oh, my heart breaks!!! I am such a poor communicator but I think of y´all often. I have his music he dedicated to me in a special place and can´t see a bagpipe or pipe organ without memories flooding! I hear his voice, his frank conversations and his kindness. Oh the multitudes who have benefited from his sage advise! The heavens are truly blessed to have him. Suzanne Black
Black, MD Suzanne
Friend
March 16, 2022
Such a lost. I have known this man since I was 4 years old. Will miss his glowing and loving personality. I am sure he is telling lots of stories to my dad.
Treat-Balcar, Hellen
March 16, 2022
