Robert Lee Ondrasek Sr.November 7, 1928 - March 16, 2021Robert Lee Ondrasek, Sr., 92, of Cooks Point, Texas received his heavenly wings on March 16, 2021.Visitation will be held from 1:00pm-3:00pm Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. The funeral service will begin following visitation at 3:00pm with interment at Rest-Ever Memorial Park Cemetery.Robert was born on November 7, 1928 to Bill and Lydia (Bravenec) Ondrasek. He was the only boy with ten sisters. He graduated from Caldwell High School in May of 1948 and married Emmie Marie Englemann on January 28, 1950. They enjoyed 48 years of marriage until her passing in May of 1998. You could find Robert and Emmie on many of weekends, out at the Brazos River Fishing Club. They had three daughters and one son. Robert worked at Sanitary Dairy as an independent milkman for approximately for 25 years. He then went to work for Baskin Robbins as a truck driver and ended his career at Burleson County.He was a soft spoken, gentle and hard-working man. He taught his children the value of a hard day's work and good moral ethics. He was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, which he attended faithfully until his health began to fail. He was also a member of Cook's Point Community Center, The Cattleman's Association, Texas Farm Bureau, and Producer's Cooperative. Robert always had a very bountiful garden and the most beautiful lawn on the block, but his passion was ranching which he continued until his passing. One of his favorite sayings was "all my children have retired but me". Besides ranching, when he retired, he immensely enjoyed going to Las Vegas, The National Finals Rodeo, the casinos in Louisiana, and just enjoying the countryside with his special friend and longtime companion, Patsy Boedeker.He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Emmie Ondrasek; his parents, Bill & Lydia Ondrasek; his sisters, Emily Hebron, Viola Vitopil, Lily Mooney, Adele Engelemann, Betty Schoeneman, and Mary Junek.Survivors include his children, Connie & Randy Glidewell of Cooks Point, June & Steve Hodges of Somerville, Judy & Eddie Hare of Bryan, Robert, Jr. & Jane Ondrasek of Cooks Point, and his loving companion of 22 years, Patsy Boedeker of Bryan. He is also survived by his sisters, Johnnie Ruth & Robert Barnes of Kurten, Gracy & Joe Urso of Kaufman, Billie Gurkin of Austin, and Patsy Broom of Sugarland; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren also survive him.Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons, Kevin & Kyle Ondrasek, Lee, Brian, Frank, & Peter Glidewell. Honorary pallbearers will be, Robert Ondrasek, Jr, Steve, Jacob, & John Hodges, Randy Glidewell, Eddie Hare, and Jane Ondrasek.The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to his caregiver, Trish Green and P.J., Tara, Natalie, & Annie of Traditions Health. Even though our time was short, we couldn't have done it without you. You became family.In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Traditions Health, 1103 Rock Prairie Road, Suite 2051A, College Station, TX 77840.