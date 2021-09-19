Robert Schrader



9-28-1960 - 9-15-2021



Robert Don Schrader, 60, of Rosenberg passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Memorial Hermann Hospital from an acute cardiac event. Robert was born September 28, 1960, in Marlin, Texas, to Wesley Warren and Emma Green Schrader.



Robert was a graduate of Chilton High School. He attended TSTC and Texas A&M University. He married the love of his life, Patricia Ellen Kyle on June 2, 1984, at Longpoint Baptist Church, Houston Texas. He was a System Design Specialist for ProTech Fire & Security, LLC for the last several years.



He loved to serve others and aimed to make a difference in others' lives. Despite his health issues, he loved to work. His unwavering faith in Jesus Christ and his integrity will never be forgotten. He loved helping his nephew and niece, Brandon and Becky at the farm with hay or gardening. He was "Pops" to Garet and Mason Hanna. He dreamt of going to see Heath, Lauren, Olivia and Lillian in North Dakota. Robert was passionate about hunting, camping, and his family.



He was preceded in death by his father Wesley Warren Schrader and his grandparents.



He is survived by his mother, Emma Green Schrader; wife Patricia Kyle Schrader; son Jacob Kyle Schrader; brothers John Wesley Schrader, Terry Creighton Schrader, and Kenneth Alan Schrader; sister in laws Jannette Schrader and Shannon Schrader; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.







Services will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at the First Baptist Church, Franklin, Texas, with Glen Campbell and Bronson Stewart officiating. A visitation will be held on Monday from 1:00 P.M. until service time at the church. Burial will follow in the Holly Cemetery, Ridge Texas.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 19, 2021.