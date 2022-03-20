Robert Edd Whitson (Bob) went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Bob was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and we will miss him every day.
Bob was born on April 30, 1942 in Spearman, Texas to Jack and Ruth Mary Whitson. He grew up on a family wheat farm in the Texas Panhandle. He attended Texas Tech University where he met the love of his life, Linda Castleberry Whitson. He loved and adored his 2 daughters, Susan Whitson Hardy and Cristie Whitson Christopher, along with his 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, Caroline, Parker, Chandler, Peyton, Colby, baby Sara Lynn and Blakely.
At Texas Tech University, he received a Bachelor's degree in Range Science (1966) and a Master's degree in Agricultural Economics (1967) and was named "Outstanding Graduate." He received his PhD at Texas A&M University in 1974. He became an officer in the U.S. Army as a young Second Lieutenant from 1967-1969 during which time he served in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive.
Bob's professional career began as a Farm Management Specialist in South Texas with the Texas A&M Extension Service. He served as a faculty member in Range Science and Agricultural Economics focusing on both teaching and research. For the next 10+ years, Bob served as Senior Vice President at Frost Bank in San Antonio, Texas where he managed agricultural and urban properties across the State and beyond. Bob returned to Texas A&M where he served as Department Head in Rangeland Ecology and Management and Deputy Director of the Texas Agricultural Experiment Station. To round out his career, Bob became Vice President and Dean of Agriculture at Oklahoma State University until his retirement.
Following retirement, Bob served as the Special Assistant to the Vice Chancellor for Agriculture working with ranchers across the State. He also served as acting Assistant Director of Agricultural Extension.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Linda Whitson, his daughters, Cristie Whitson Christopher and Susan Whitson Hardy, Son-in-Law, Brad Hardy, siblings, Betty, Frances and Tom Whitson along with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and his many friends and colleagues.
A Celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, March 21, 2022 at the A&M United Methodist Church in College Station, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his honor to The Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation or The Oklahoma 4-H Foundation Scholarships which supports scholarships for 4-H youths.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 20, 2022.
My prays and thoughts are with the Whitson Family. Bob was such a kind hearted man. It was such a pleasure working with him at Frost.
Sharon Shirley
Work
March 21, 2022
I am so sorry to learn of the passing of my friend Dr Bob Whitson. He was a great man in many ways and will be missed by many people. Heartfelt condolences to the family and other friends. May he rest in Peace.
Gary D Potter
Work
March 21, 2022
Linda and family, my heart grieves with you at the loss of Bob, a friend and former coworker. The last time I spoke with Bob he reminded me of a program I once put together for an Extension conference. It featured music from Paul Simon's "Bridge Over Troubled Water." Bob shared what the song meant to him. He saw Jesus as the bridge over troubled water, and thanked God for watching over him as he went through the health issues of the past few months. I know that Bob is in the loving arms of God, and I look forward to that reunion all of us will one day share.