Robert Whitson



April 30. 1942 - March 17, 2022



Robert Edd Whitson (Bob) went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Bob was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and we will miss him every day.



Bob was born on April 30, 1942 in Spearman, Texas to Jack and Ruth Mary Whitson. He grew up on a family wheat farm in the Texas Panhandle. He attended Texas Tech University where he met the love of his life, Linda Castleberry Whitson. He loved and adored his 2 daughters, Susan Whitson Hardy and Cristie Whitson Christopher, along with his 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, Caroline, Parker, Chandler, Peyton, Colby, baby Sara Lynn and Blakely.



At Texas Tech University, he received a Bachelor's degree in Range Science (1966) and a Master's degree in Agricultural Economics (1967) and was named "Outstanding Graduate." He received his PhD at Texas A&M University in 1974. He became an officer in the U.S. Army as a young Second Lieutenant from 1967-1969 during which time he served in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive.



Bob's professional career began as a Farm Management Specialist in South Texas with the Texas A&M Extension Service. He served as a faculty member in Range Science and Agricultural Economics focusing on both teaching and research. For the next 10+ years, Bob served as Senior Vice President at Frost Bank in San Antonio, Texas where he managed agricultural and urban properties across the State and beyond. Bob returned to Texas A&M where he served as Department Head in Rangeland Ecology and Management and Deputy Director of the Texas Agricultural Experiment Station. To round out his career, Bob became Vice President and Dean of Agriculture at Oklahoma State University until his retirement.



Following retirement, Bob served as the Special Assistant to the Vice Chancellor for Agriculture working with ranchers across the State. He also served as acting Assistant Director of Agricultural Extension.



Bob is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Linda Whitson, his daughters, Cristie Whitson Christopher and Susan Whitson Hardy, Son-in-Law, Brad Hardy, siblings, Betty, Frances and Tom Whitson along with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and his many friends and colleagues.



A Celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, March 21, 2022 at the A&M United Methodist Church in College Station, Texas.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his honor to The Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation or The Oklahoma 4-H Foundation Scholarships which supports scholarships for 4-H youths.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 20, 2022.