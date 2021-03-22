Roderick Ray Hearne, Sr., 66, of Bryan, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, March 22, at Daniel & Son Funeral Home. Services will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Central Texas National Cemetery in Killeen.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 22, 2021.
Ecclesiastes Chapter 5, verse 15 through 20. My cousin Roderick Ray Hearne, Sr. lived his life in the shadow of God's Love, and God always was there when no one was there to see or hold his hand, but he was loved by God, and now he is at peace, and the cares of this world or not his to embrace, but his soul/spirit has flown the bonds of Earth, and "Big Rod" is eternally in the care of God! Cousin Earlie (Little Earlie) Hearne, and family. Houston, TX
Earlie (Earl) Hearne "Little Earlie" & Family
March 21, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17