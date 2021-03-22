Roderick Ray Hearne, Sr.



Roderick Ray Hearne, Sr., 66, of Bryan, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, March 22, at Daniel & Son Funeral Home. Services will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Central Texas National Cemetery in Killeen.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 22, 2021.