Rogelio Martinez, Jr.



Rogelio Martinez, Jr., 39, of Bryan, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021. Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 5, at Hillier of BRYAN. Services will be at 5:30 p.m. March 6, at the funeral home.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 4, 2021.