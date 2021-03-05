Rogelio Martinez Jr.
February 12, 1982 - February 26, 2021
Rogelio Martinez Jr., 39, of Florida, passed away on February 26, 2021. A visitation will be held from 5-9 pm on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Hillier of BRYAN. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 5:30 pm, at the funeral home.
Rogelio was a carefree man that really enjoyed life to the fullest. Laughter followed him everywhere he went; He had the effect of brightening up every room he walked into. He enjoyed hanging out with his family and friends every chance he got.
Although Rogelio loved his family more than anything he also enjoyed hunting, playing softball, building mud trucks, and hog hunting. He had a passion for getting things done with his hands; he was without a doubt a determined person. He took pride in everything he did. He was most proud when he was named the top sales person at RNR Tires for the year 2020! He was a hard worker and enjoyed his days at work. He liked going in and goofing off with everyone and being a natural entertainer. He was all around a "WEIRDO!"
Rogelio survived by his fiancé, Laisha Calvillo; children, Damian, Anthony "Chicho", Jovani, Analysse "La Gordis"; mother, Rosemary Martinez; and siblings, Joel Conde, Zanbrina Bustinza, and Randy Conde. Rogelio is reunited with his grandparents, Candelario and Francisca, and Tio Cande.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2021.