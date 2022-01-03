Roger Simons



December 30, 1947 - December 20, 2021



Roger Dale Simons, 73, of Somerville, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 20, 2021. He was born on December 30, 1947 in Franklin, Texas. He is the second of seven sons of the late Thurston Roby Simons and Cora Lee Watson Simons. Raised in Kemah and graduated from Clear Creek High School in League City, Texas. After serving in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War, he married Caroline Jean Reeves on January 24, 1970. He was a skilled sheet metal worker who worked in the manufacturing and defence industries until he retired. He lived his retirement years near Lake Somerville, where he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.



Roger was a servant of the Lord and was active in his local churches as a Royal Rangers Leader.



He was loved and will be missed by his wife of 51 years, Caroline Reeves Simons; sons Stephen Simons; Matthew Simons and wife Carrie Carter Simons; daughter Rebekah (Simons) Schronk and husband Steven Schronk; granddaughters Penelope Simons and husband Fred Dallal; Piper Simons; grandson, Noah Simons; brothers James Procter; Roby Simons; and Donald Simons.



A Celebration of Life and memorial service will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Community Chapel, 14805 TX36 in Somerville, Texas



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 3, 2022.