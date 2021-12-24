Ronald "Scott" Horn
August 29, 1970 - December 17, 2021
It is with extreme sadness that we announce the death of Ronald "Scott" Horn. Scott, 51, born August 28, 1970 passed away unexpectedly at home Friday, December 17, 2021. Scott was born and raised in Kaufman, Texas where he graduated from high school and went on to make his way in the world.
Scott was an avid and accomplished photographer. Scott loved to travel. He reveled in a good bourbon, and was always eager for great conversation. Scott was a history buff, an avid reader and listener of things written. He was an excellent cook and he made a mean cup of coffee. Known for his come to life photos, Scott's talented picture taking has touched many over the last twenty years.
In 2010, Scott met Karen Greene, and in 2016 they welcomed their son Thaddeus Christopher Horn. They have spent the last 11 years loving each other, living life, taking photos, traveling and adventuring together, and raising their son.
Scott loved a challenge. He worked hard, and was an innovator in his field. He will be missed both personally and professionally.
Scott is survived by his three children, Rylie, Logan, and Thaddeus, his love and the mother of his son, Karen Greene, his father, Ronnie Horn, his sister, Adena Gayle Kelley, his aunt, Alice Wisniewski, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews, and choice friends who were more like family. He is preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Baker Horn.
A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, January 30, 2022 at the Iron Horse Pub in Wichita Falls, Texas. In lieu of flowers,please consider a donation to the education fund created for Thaddeus. Please email [email protected]
for information on how to contribute to this fund.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 24, 2021.