Rosa Marie SalazarAugust 30, 1949 - December 4, 2021Rosa Maria Salazar, 72, of Bryan passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021. A graveside Funeral Services is set for 11AM Tuesday, December 14 at Bryan City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8PM Monday, December 13 in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home.Born August 30, 1949 in Taylor, Texas she was the daughter of Ramon Salazar and Juana (Robleto). Rose enjoyed gardening and liked Sudoku and Crossword Puzzles. She was quick witted, and loved her grandchildren dearly.Her parents Ramon and Juana; along with her loving husband of 32 years Joseph Salazar; one brother, and two sisters precede her in death.Rosa leaves behind to cherish her memories, two sons, James Salazar and Joseph Salazar; a daughter Ivy and husband Luis Moreno; four sisters, Vinny Lara, Lupe Tigerina, Selza Lara and Rosa Vasquez; eight grandchildren; and 3 precious great grandchildren.