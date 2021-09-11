Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rosabelia Soto
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 South College
Bryan, TX
Rosabelia Vela Soto

January 11, 1971 - September 4, 2021

Rosabelia Soto, 50, of Caldwell passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021 in Bryan. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 pm, Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center. Her Memorial Service will begin at 2:15 pm, on Sunday, at S.O.S. Ministries, 1700 Groesbeck in Bryan. Facemask or face covering is requested by the family to attend either service. Cremation services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.

Rosabelia was born to Augustin Soto and Maria Dela Luz Vela in Mier Tamaulipas, Mexico. She came to the U.S. for a better future and, after many years of hard work and dedication she became a U.S. citizen. Rosa is a loving, caring, strong independent women that always worked for everything she has. She would go above and beyond to help anyone in need. She made sure she made everyone feel special and cared for. Birthdays, holidays, and other occasions were always remembered and celebrated with some of her homemade food. The last 20 years Rosa has been part of the Slovacek sausage family. Rosa will always be remembered by her loving, kind spirit. Her smile, laughs and hardworking ethics.

She was preceded in death by her father, Agustin Soto; brothers, Pedro and Agustin Soto

Survivors include her daughter, Vidimara Valdez; her sons, Valdemar and Omar Valdez; grandkids, Yasmin, Elizabeth and Viri García; Trinitie, Olivia, Belia, Miguel Ángel and "Buddy" Valdez; brother, Juan Soto; and sister, Maria Silos.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com


Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 South College, Bryan, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Callaway-Jones Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.