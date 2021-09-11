Rosabelia Vela Soto
January 11, 1971 - September 4, 2021
Rosabelia Soto, 50, of Caldwell passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021 in Bryan. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 pm, Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center. Her Memorial Service will begin at 2:15 pm, on Sunday, at S.O.S. Ministries, 1700 Groesbeck in Bryan. Facemask or face covering is requested by the family to attend either service. Cremation services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Rosabelia was born to Augustin Soto and Maria Dela Luz Vela in Mier Tamaulipas, Mexico. She came to the U.S. for a better future and, after many years of hard work and dedication she became a U.S. citizen. Rosa is a loving, caring, strong independent women that always worked for everything she has. She would go above and beyond to help anyone in need. She made sure she made everyone feel special and cared for. Birthdays, holidays, and other occasions were always remembered and celebrated with some of her homemade food. The last 20 years Rosa has been part of the Slovacek sausage family. Rosa will always be remembered by her loving, kind spirit. Her smile, laughs and hardworking ethics.
She was preceded in death by her father, Agustin Soto; brothers, Pedro and Agustin Soto
Survivors include her daughter, Vidimara Valdez; her sons, Valdemar and Omar Valdez; grandkids, Yasmin, Elizabeth and Viri García; Trinitie, Olivia, Belia, Miguel Ángel and "Buddy" Valdez; brother, Juan Soto; and sister, Maria Silos.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 11, 2021.