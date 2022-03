Rosalio E. Villegas Garcia



Rosalio E. Villegas Garcia, 46, of College Station, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 17, with services at 6 p.m. at Trevino-Smith Funeral Home.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 16, 2021.