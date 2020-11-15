Rose Ann Barzak
July 2, 1927 - November 8, 2020
Rose Ann Quinn Barzak passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Bryan. A small, graveside service was held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Restever Memorial Cemetery with Monsignor John McCaffrey officiating.
Rose Ann was born in Shamokin, Pennsylvania to Alphonsus E. Quinn and Anna Scanio Quinn. After living in several places in Texas and Pennsylvania, she grew up in Waco, Texas. She graduated high school in Waco and started her studies at Baylor that summer, where she graduated in 3 years with a BA in English and Spanish majors, and a History minor. She taught Spanish at Baylor for a semester and then taught English and Social Studies at North Jr. High School in Waco. She married R.W. "Bill" Barzak in December of 1950 and they moved to Illinois while Bill worked towards his Master's and PhD degrees. They moved back to Texas in 1955 when Bill got a teaching job at A&M. After raising four children she began teaching, full-time and as a substitute, in Bryan – various subjects and various schools, mainly at the high-school level.
She was a community-minded woman and volunteered for several organizations including March of Dimes, serving as a HOST tutor at Crockett elementary, and volunteering as a "pink lady" at St. Joseph's hospital for a number of years where she made lasting friendships.
Rose Ann was preceded in death by her parents, sister Norma Quinn Staton, husband Bill in 1999, and daughter Mary Higginbotham in April 2020.
She is survived by her children, Wil Barzak, Paul Barzak and Catherine Barzak, all from Bryan, Texas, and by her twin grandsons and their wives – Adam Higginbotham and Stephanie Hughes, and beautiful great granddaughter, Madelyn Rose Higginbotham,
and Robert Higginbotham and Kate Kuhlmann, all of Austin, Texas. She is also survived by nieces and nephews and two cousins, scattered throughout Texas and Mississippi.
We would like to thank the staff at Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation for taking such good care of our Mother for the last four years.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 15, 2020.