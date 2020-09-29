Rose Marie ValiguraJuly 15, 1933 - September 27, 2020Rose Marie Valigura, 87, of Caldwell, went to her eternal rest on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29, from 5 to 8 pm at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home, with a rosary recited at 7 pm. Mass of a Christian burial will be Wednesday, September 30, at 10 am in the St. Mary's Catholic Church with Rev. Melvin Dornak as Celebrant.Rose Valigura was born on July 15, 1933 in Dime Box, TX to parents Charlie Frank and Leona Adele (Kaiser) Koudelka. She married the love of her life David Joe Valigura and had three loving children. They worked side by side at their own grocery store for 27 years. Rose and David enjoyed fishing and boating on Lake Somerville and hunting arrow heads together as well. She enjoyed keeping their yard immaculate. Rose always loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, David Valigura, her parents Charles and Leona Koudelka, and her brother Charles Koudelka.Rose is survived by two sons, Michael Valigura and Mark Valigura and wife Connie; a daughter, Kathy Kocurek and husband Steve; grandchildren, Kimberly Cedidla and husband Brandon, Kaylee Vavra and husband LB, and Hannah Valigura; step-grandchildren, Josh Kocurek, Stephanie Durham and husband Dustin, and Tyler Kocurek; great grandchildren, Kadie Rose Hartman, Jake Cedidla and Paige Vavra; and step great grandchildren, Kayleigh Kocurek, Kason Kocurek, and Ellisyn Kocurek.Pallbearers will be Charles Koudelka, Larry Zschech, Brandon Cedidla, LB Vavra, Cal Allen, Gary Easter. Honorary pallbearers will be the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Joe Rychlik, Sam Scarmardo, Billy Kornegay, Don Seibert, Kyle Brinkman, Kevin Brinkman and Larry Valigura.